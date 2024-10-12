Fentanyl test strips save lives: Why aren't they more widely available?

Fentanyl is a killer, and advocates believe there’s a way to prevent the deaths.

It’s fentanyl test strips that are inexpensive and easy to use, and can identify the presence of the synthetic opioid in an illegal street drug before it's taken. The thinking is users will be reluctant to take the drug or use less of it.

It could be the difference between life and death.

Here's how they work. Before taking a drug, the user takes a small amount of the substance and mixes it with a little water. The strip is then dropped in the mixture, and much like a home COVID-19 test, lines on the strip show if the drug has fentanyl. The CDC warns the strips aren't foolproof and don't always identify fentanyl or chemical alterations of the drug.

Despite their ability to prevent deaths, Massachusetts law limits wider availability of the strips because they're considered drug paraphernalia when used to test illegal drugs. As a result, those who sell the strips could face prosecution.

A pending state bill aims to increase their availability. Filed by Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, D-Newton, the measure seeks to remove the drug paraphernalia label to make it legal to sell, possess and distribute the strips.

If passed, Massachusetts would join 36 states and the District of Columbia to legalize the strips.

Health care providers have OK

Currently, it appears that the state’s health care providers, including community health organizations, are the only ones that can distribute the strips.

Providers have the blessing of the state Department of Public Health. It considers the strips a means of providing harm reduction, and announced in a June press release that since 2023 it distributed more than 500,000 strips kits at no cost to providers and community organizations.

The state health department also issued a memo last month that said no licensed health care professional should face disciplinary action for giving harm reduction supplies to patients. The memo noted that Dr. Robert Goldstein, the agency's commissioner, told all professional boards they can’t discipline someone for giving harm-reduction supplies to a patient.

“Direct provision of harm reduction supplies or services by health care providers and referral to harm reduction services in community settings are lifesaving actions that are appropriate to clinical settings,” reads the memo.

Liability concerns

The drug paraphernalia designation creates legal liability concerns for entities that could distribute the strips, including pharmacies and convenience stores. No strips are sold over the counter in Massachusetts pharmacies, but they can be found in some pharmacies in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

They're also sold online, with a five-pack costing nearly $7.

Meanwhile, police officers, who often interact with illicit drug users as part of their crime-fighting duties, could feel squeamish about handing out the strips to save lives because of legal issues. The same goes for others who oversee areas where illicit drugs could circulate, like college campuses, bars and nightclubs.

Creem's bill: more details

Creem’s bill would not only remove the drug paraphernalia classification but would also do away with the threat of criminal or civil liability in cases of good-faith efforts to administer or use the strips to determine if a substance contains fentanyl.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill in January, and it sits in the House Ways and Means Committee, according to Creem’s office.

“By explicitly legalizing fentanyl test strips, we can prevent overdoses and save lives,” said Creem in a prepared statement. “Police departments, colleges and universities, health care providers, nightclubs, bars, and convenience stores are all interested in distributing or selling these strips in Massachusetts, and my bill would allow them to do so without fear of legal or professional consequences.

"People want to help stem the epidemic of overdoses in the commonwealth, and an outdated definition of drug paraphernalia shouldn't stand in their way."

House Ways and Means Chairman Sen. Aaron Michlewitz, D-3rd Suffolk, did not respond to a request for comment.

State Rep. Kate Donaghue, D-19th Worcester, lost her son to an opioid overdose in 2018, and said she would “most likely” support the bill. Donaghue mentioned the wide availability of the nasal spray Narcan that immediately reverses the effects of an overdose. She believes similar access to fentanyl test strips is the way to go.

“As someone who lost child to overdose, it’s imporatant that we do what we can to reduce number of deaths,” said Donaghue.

State Rep. Natalie Higgins, D-Loeminster, said she supports Creem’s bill. When asked why the House hasn't passed it, Higgins said the normal legislative process cold have something to do with it. So too, she said, are lawmakers and their constituents who may feel expanding access to test strips is a sign of being soft on crime.

“The thinking is that harm reduction somehow gives a pass to someone,” said Higgins.

Worcester City Hall declined a request to interview Dr. Matilde Castile, the city's commissioner of health and human services, about Creem’s bill. A spokesman said the city doesn't comment on pending legislation.

Worcester: illegal drugs doing harm

So far this year through Friday, police reported 571 overdoses compared to 746 over the same period last year, a 23% decline. However, police cautioned the decrease could be real or the result of fewer emergency calls about overdoses due to the wide availability of Narcan.

Police also reported 16 opioid-related overdose deaths this year through Friday, with 14 of the victims residing in Worcester. Police stressed the number is preliminary, pending the cause of death from the state medical examiner.

Interim Chief Paul Saucier supports Creem's bill to remove the drug paraphernalia designation. "It's a good idea, like Narcan, because many addicted people could be saved by testing that drug."

Worcester police don't distribute the strips, said Saucier, and they're not looking to bust those who use them. The state's drug paraphernalia laws aren't strictly enforced, according to Saucier, but if anyone is caught with an illegal drug, then they'll face the consequences.

"If you're out there and we catch you with heroine, fentanyl or whatever, we will still arrest you," said Saucier.

The state health department conducted a pilot study in 2020, with 11 police departments that distributed fentanyl test strip kits with the help of community partners. Six of the departments were evaluated in the study including Beverly, Chicopee, Lynn, Methuen, New Bedford and Taunton.

Results showed that for every kit distributed there was approximately one referral for treatment, and evaluators said it's a sign that police can effectively distribute the kits to people at risk of witnessing or experiencing an overdose.

However, the study said the state's paraphernalia designation created confusion. “The lack of clarity on the legal status of FTS (fentanyl test strips) and drug checking more generally undermines the potential of this engagement and harm reduction tool for both police department and community partners.”

