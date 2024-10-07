These stars piled up the points: Cast your vote for the Hometeam Field Hockey Player of the Week

There were plenty of stellar performances last week from our local field hockey players as the season starts to hit its stride. Jennifer Toland found some of the best showings that were reported by coaches for our Hometeam Scoreboard reports for readers to vote on for the Hometeam Field Hockey Player of the Week.
Congratulations to Nashoba's Victoria Masucci for taking the top spot in last week's poll , garnering 869 votes (40 percent) to edge Doherty's Marissa Smachetti (286 votes) and Clinton's Ava Varakis (239 votes) for the win.
Gianna Candelaria, Auburn
The junior scored two goals and added an assist in a win over Quaboag Regional.
Kaylee Ciccone, Valley Tech
The senior scored four goals, including a hat trick in a win over Monty Tech, to help the Beavers to a 2-1-0 week.
Kira DeBaggis, Nipmuc Regionla
The junior scored two goals and added two assists in a win over Martha’s Vineyard.
Emily Frohn, Hopedale
The senior scored three goals to help lead the Blue Raiders in a 2-0-0 week.
Isabella Gaudette, Blackstone-Millville Regional
The junior scored two goals in a win over Oxford.
Sophia Giangrande, North Brookfield
The junior registered a hat trick in a win over Bay Path.
Kendall Gilmore, Uxbridge
The junior recorded a hat trick and added a pair of assists to lead the Spartans to a win over Tantasqua Regional.
Allison Hastings, Sutton
The senior registered her sixth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over Lynnfield and helped the Suzies remain undefeated.
Meg Hourihan, Nashoba
The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Wolves to a 2-0-0 week.
Hannah Huelin, Bromfield School
The sophomore registered a hat trick in a win over Tahanto Regional.
Cam Lesser, Groton-Dunstable Regional
The sophomore scored two goals and added an assist to help lead the Crusaders to a 3-0-0 week.
Haylie Mahoney, Monty Tech
The senior scored two goals and added an assist in win over St. Bernard’s.
Bella Mara, St. Paul
The senior scored two goals to help lead the Knights to a win over St. Bernard’s.
Brenna McGuire, Doherty
The senior made six saves in shutout win over Leominster.
Megan Richard, St. Bernard’s
The senior scored five goals, including a hat trick in a win over South, and added an assist.
Abby Rogowski, Quabbin Regional
The sophomore scored two goals and had one assist to help the Panthers to a 2-0-0 week.
Ava Varakis, Clinton
The junior scored four goals, including a hat trick against Hudson, to help lead the Gaels to a 2-0-0 week.
Olivia Viens, Grafton
The senior recorded a hat trick and added two goals to lead the Gators to a win over BMR.
Meredith Wu, Algonquin
The senior scored two goals in a win over Leominster and helped lead the unbeaten Titans to a 2-0-0 week.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: These stars piled up the points: Cast your vote for the Hometeam Field Hockey Player of the Week
