Worcester County Wonders: Mega fun to be had at Davis Mega Maze

STERLING — Seven generations ago, George Davis moved from Westford to Sterling, settling his family into what we now know, 154 years later, as Davis Farmland .

Over the last century and a half, the land has been a dairy business, roadside fruit stand, vegetable garden, crop fields, cider mill, timberlands, lumber mills and even conducted mining operations.

In 1990 a fire swept the farm, destroying their dairy barn. In the aftermath, a friend gifted the family three highland cattle. The "rare" cows were quite the sight, prompting the public to gather at the farm just to get a glimpse at the creatures.

"This man showed up, he was wearing a three-piece suit, and it was pouring with rain," Larry Davis, owner of Davis Farmland and Davis Mega Maze, said. "He got out of the car and just came right up to the fence and watched the cows, getting completely soaked and I thought, 'OK, maybe this is something.'"

It was watching these spectators gather at their home that brothers Larry and Doug Davis first came up with the idea of a petting zoo.

By 1996, the small petting zoo had transformed into the Davis Farmland Discovery Farm. It was that autumn the farm began playing with growing a corn maze, using the land directly across the street.

Since then, the farm has expanded to open a spray park, featuring the country's largest zero-depth spray ground and now hosts an annual Fall Festival with its iconic Mega Maze and more than 60-attractions. Paintball, a zip line, go-karts, a corn cannon, bouncy house, cornhole and more decorate the massive field, offering up something for everyone in the family.

"We used to only have the maze, nothing else," said Davis. "It just blows my mind as to what it's turned into."

Davis said the first year they tried a maze, it was set up on the farmland side of the street and it was a mere fraction of the 8 acres it is today.

"The first group that went through totally destroyed the entire thing, but we learned our lesson," he said.

"This year, we chose the Wonka theme," he continued. "The world right now, everything is not friendly, not fun. But here, this is the best part of the year, people can come and escape reality. This year's theme, Wonka, well it really makes it the sweetest part."

This year's Wonka theme is obvious at every turn. Food items include the Wonka burger, featuring a garnish of yellow cotton candy, along with fried cheeseburgers and apple crisp egg rolls. Of course there are the staples such as apple cider donuts, popcorn, fried dough, hot dogs and barbecue dishes for everyone.

Paulie Clinton of Kansas City, Missouri, is the chef behind the barbecue dishes, all of which are gluten free.

"If you've ever had them before, the burnt ends are I'd say the one thing you should try," he said, as he handed over a plate of melt-in-your mouth meat.

"Each tent is totally unique," Davis said. "We spent so much time every year discussing the food, in fact we started planning for next year just a couple of days ago."

That planning is a combination of both Davis brothers, Larry and Doug's strengths, the "yin and yang" as manager Nicky Sacco describes them.

"It's great working with Larry," Doug said. "He (Larry) can picture it all, he's the dreamer, I'm the glue."

Over the years, the brothers have created dozens of maze designs, working alongside some of the best "maze architects" in the world. Some of their designs include a "Survivor" theme, alien invasion and Las Vegas.

Across the street at Davis Farmland there are about 400 animals, many of them endangered. They work alongside the San Diego Zoo to create and maintain a " frozen zoo ," complete with DNA samples of their farmland breeds. They most recently partnered with the Mass. Division of Fisheries & Wildlife to help repopulate the American kestrel. The small bird's population has been declining since the 1960s.

Some of the animals are making an appearance at the Mega Maze this year, including a couple of baby cows, a llama, and a trio of piglets, complete with straw, stick and brick houses.

Across the field, Michael Ralbovsky sits with Skittles, a 3 ½-year-old alligator. He's there every weekend with several reptiles, from Skittles to the Eastern indigo snake.

Charlie and Kerry Anastos sat in large plastic Adirondack chairs, their kids playing in the distance. The couple are joined by their friends, Chris and Alexis Opolski from Walpole. The two families have known one another for years and make this an annual event.

"We've done the maze unsuccessfully," Kerry said. "I mean I thought I had a good sense of direction until I walked into a corn maze."

"It's great, this place," added Charlie, raising his Wachusett Blueberry Ale, small berries floating around. "The kids find a crew and do their thing, and we do ours."

Across the field, John and Amanda Rice of Attleboro decided to leave the kids at home and enjoy the day. The couple have been together for 19 years, but this was their first time at the Mega Maze.

Suddenly a joyful scream cuts through the music and 6-year-old Evyn Smith flies across the sky. Her mom, Jessica Smith stood eagerly on the ground, cheering her on.

"Her first time on the zip line," Jessica said. "I thought she was going to get up there and freeze, you know?"

The family from Leominster has an annual membership to the Farmland and have been coming to the autumnal maze for years. Evyn's smile was dyed a bright pink from cotton candy, as she ran over to her mother after the zip line ride.

"That was so much fun," she shouted, adding earlier in the day she'd eaten a turkey leg the size of her head.

Meantime, Emma Goewey showed up on opening day, surrounded by her family and friends to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.

"This is the second half of a bachelorette party," she said, adding last night the group went line dancing. "We're going to make an attempt at the maze, but you never know."

The group wore bright pink cowboy hats except for Goewey, who wore a white hat and a sash that read, Bride. It isn't just her upcoming wedding the group was celebrating, Goewey is expecting her first child in February 2025.

"We've seen it all," Larry said. "But that's what makes this place so magical, so fun, we're family, from the moment you step through the gate."

T&G engagement editor Sarah Barnacle is getting to know Central Mass. by exploring some of the best places to go and things to do in Worcester County. If you have an idea or suggestion, please email sbarnacle@gannett.com .

