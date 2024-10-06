Central Mass. by the Numbers

11

Heywood Healthcare in Gardner announced Monday it is successfully exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a standalone entity. The announcement comes almost exactly a year after the bankruptcy filing was first initiated. The hospital cited the pandemic, financial strains that included a costly and lengthy electronic medical record transition, an aging infrastructure and engagement in a milestone construction project, which was halted in June 2023, as reasons for the filing. The bankruptcy petition included all Heywood-affiliated entities — Athol Memorial Hospital, Heywood Medical Group, Heywood Realty Corp. and Quabbin Healthcare — in a single case.

$11.2M

A packaging company affiliated to The Kraft Group sold a warehouse in Webster to a trucking company for $11.2 million last month, two years after acquiring it from a locally based long-lived company, property records show. The 124,400-square-foot building, home to UN1F1ED² Global Packaging and located at 1 Cudworth Road, was bought by New Jersey-based Dana Transport Inc., according to the Worcester Registry of Deeds. The sale closed Sept. 18. The seller is a holding company with strings to UN1F1ED² Global Packaging Group, which is addressed at One Patriot Place, Foxborough, the location of Gillette Stadium and headquarters of The Kraft Group.

2,500

UMass announced that it absorbed Milford Regional Medical Medical Center including its Regional Physician Group. That means Milford Regional's 2,500 employees and providers are now formally part of the UMass Memorial Health system, swelling that system's caregivers to more than 20,000. Milford Regional Medical Center’s name is now UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center. The nonprofit includes 148 beds and 300 primary and specialty doctors serving more than 20 communities. The two institutions announced a corporate affiliation in January, pending regulatory approval. In September 2023 they signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore a potential corporate affiliation.

397

A Indian and Nepali restaurant is planned for the former spot of Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q . Kabin Bhujel of Worcester, owner of the planned Desi Bar & Grill at 397 Chandler St., said the restaurant could open in about two months. He still must get his licenses to serve food and drinks and finalize his menu selection. The stretch of Chandler Street where Desi Bar & Grill will be located is home to NU Kitchen, Nancy Chang, Sushi Miyazawa and Leo's T-Bird Pizza. It is also close to June and Chandler streets, home to Loving Hut, Thai Corner Worcester, Jason's Pizza and Lucky Gourmet.

181

Mechanics Hall had "a very successful year" with increased events and successful initiatives, members of the Worcester County Mechanics Association were told at its 181st annual meeting. The nonprofit association, founded in 1842, owns and operates Mechanics Hall, a historic venue built in 1857. Mechanics Hall hosted 202 events in the fiscal year 2024 that ended June 30. That is up from 187 events in fiscal year 2023, which had been 73 more than in 2022. The venue reopened for live in-person concerts August 2021 after the pandemic shutdown. Total operating revenue was $2.105 million.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers