Guest column: QCC helping to lift barriers toward opportunity

This past month was amazing at Quinsigamond Community College and across the commonwealth as record numbers of students enrolled in college, thanks to the state’s free community college initiatives MassEducate and MassReconnect.

At QCC, we welcomed around 8,000 students to our campus this fall, students who came from all levels of society with one goal in common — to better their lives through higher education.

As I walk the halls of QCC and talk to students, I hear their stories. Stories like the single mom now able to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse, or the young man who thought college was beyond his reach because he could not afford it, or those who came to this country with no more than their hopes now able to see a brighter future through higher education.

Like me, more students are now the first in their families to attend college, making this a historic moment not just for them but for their entire families. Attending community college is life-changing for students who can use their education as a steppingstone to a four-year degree, or to enter or reenter the workforce at a higher wage.

With the removal of financial barriers, more students than ever can pursue higher education. This creates an environment where opportunity truly meets access, paving the way for more students to obtain a college education. This is particularly true for those who may have felt that college was previously out of reach.

Today, our student population is becoming more diverse in the same way as Worcester. In particular, we have seen a dramatic growth in our Latine population. Similar to Worcester, our Latine population is now at 24%, the fastest-growing student demographic at our college. The growth of our Latine student body represents not just a statistical increase but a deeper connection between QCC and the vibrant, diverse communities we serve.

As we celebrate this significant milestone, it is especially fitting to highlight this achievement during National Hispanic Heritage Month. This annual celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and recognizes and honors the rich cultural contributions of Hispanic and Latine communities in our country.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the cultural, economic and social impacts of Latine individuals on our society, and QCC's expanding Latine student population is a direct reflection of this. In Worcester, the city has experienced significant growth because of our Latine population, and we need to only look around to see their positive contributions to Worcester, from our growing ethnic restaurants to our entrepreneurial business owners and community leaders.

Growing up, my parents told me to study hard, because they can take everything away from you, but they can’t take your education — a sentiment I’ve heard echoed by other Latines and immigrants. The significant growth of Latine students at QCC also underscores how important higher education is in Latine communities. It also speaks to the college’s success in breaking down barriers and providing access to education for those who have historically faced challenges.

At QCC, we are especially excited to recognize that we are on the cusp of being designated a Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving institution. Obtaining this type of designation will help increase and promote equity and access to higher education for historically underrepresented and underserved populations.

The Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving designation comes with vital federal funding, which supports student services, academic programs, faculty development and infrastructure improvements, in addition to creating additional resources and opportunities for underserved students.

With federal aid, we can provide better academic support, tutoring, mentorship, career services and scholarships tailored to the needs of these students, and by increasing support services at the college, all our students will benefit. These designations also encourage greater diversity within higher education institutions, making them more inclusive and culturally responsive. Additionally, fostering a more welcoming campus environment that values diverse perspectives will benefit all students by promoting cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

To me, it is not solely about the Hispanic-Serving or Minority-Serving designation, or the numbers, it is about helping our students and our community thrive. My focus is on the “serving” part — are we serving these communities well, are we serving all our students so that they can succeed? We are only as strong as the weakest in our community.

Nevertheless, for many first-generation and low-income students, attending an Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving institution provides a clear pathway to higher education and upward mobility. This designation recognition is a step toward closing achievement gaps and ensuring students have the necessary supports to succeed.

Also, being designated a Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving college has a regional impact beyond the college campus. These designations help level the playing field for students from marginalized groups and create a ripple effect of benefits that extend to society. Prioritizing the success of minority students helps uplift entire communities, by producing graduates more likely to return to their communities and contribute positively to the region's betterment.

Underrepresented communities, such as our Latine community, have faced historical and structural inequalities and barriers to education. In a 2019 report, in terms of the attainment gaps in education, as well as housing discrimination, unemployment and access to health care, Massachusetts was ranked the worst state in the nation for the Latine population. Although there has been some improvement in recent years, attainment gaps persist in our Latine community, according to research published by the Gaston Institute.

Through free community college initiatives and Hispanic-Serving and Minority-Serving designations, we are paving the way for past and future generations to be anything and do anything, and where economic empowerment for all is a right and not a privilege.

Luis G. Pedraja is president of Quinsigamond Community College.

