'His memory is still continuing': Rusty Blades retire jersey of local kid who died from cancer

WORCESTER — Shortly after Isabella Congdon dropped the ceremonial first puck ahead of the Rusty Blades game Saturday night, the 13-year-old from Oxford held a hockey jersey in her hands.

On the front read Central Mass Rusty Blades — representing the senior hockey organization — in white bold letters. On the back of the red uniform was the name AJ Congdon and the No. 73.

On June 9, Anthony James “AJ” Congdon passed away following a ninth-month battle with cancer. He was just 8 years old.

Four months later, his sister and parents were recognized on ice ahead of a remembrance game for AJ and a retirement ceremony to hang AJ’s honorary jersey on the wall at Buffone Arena.

“This kid touched so many people, it’s unbelievable,” said Buff Congdon, AJ’s great uncle and a member of the Rusty Blades. “He was a character and a half. It’s just so sad that we lost him.”

“For them to rally around AJ for this past year has been so incredibly touching and for them to memorialize his number is something truly special,” said AJ and Isabella’s mom, Jamie. “It’s a great group of guys who have been with us as AJ fought his battle with cancer and to continue his memory afterwards is truly touching.”

A 'very shocking' diagnosis

AJ Congdon was at a youth football practice on Sept. 28, 2023, when he started to feel a bit disoriented.

After being pulled from the field, AJ was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. A day later, an MRI revealed an inoperable tumor on his brain stem, and AJ was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma — an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

“It was very shocking,” his mother in December.

Known for his energetic and fun-loving personality, even after his diagnosis limited his physical ability, AJ continued to show strength and passion wherever he went during his courageous bout with cancer.

Last winter, the Worcester Railers invited AJ to perform the ceremonial puck drop prior to their home game at the DCU Center on Nov. 19 before the Rusty Blades hosted a benefit game for AJ a month later.

A permanent home at Buffone

Now, four months after his passing, the Rusty Blades decided to retire AJ’s No. 73 jersey — the same number he wore for football — inside the rink at Buffone Arena.

“He wasn’t old enough to be a Rusty Blade,” Buff Congdon said. “But it will be the only Rusty Blade jersey to ever be retired.”

“The Rusty Blades and the community, our family truly appreciates everything they’ve done for us,” Jamie Congdon said.

With boatloads of cars parked outside of the rink sporting AJ Strong decals and bumper stickers, the Rusty Blades hosted another benefit game in AJ’s honor on Saturday.

With a 50/50 raffle and donations going directly to Boston Children’s Hospital, the memory of AJ lives on in Central Mass.

With a permanent home now sporting AJ’s jersey on Lake Ave.

“Throughout this whole entire past year, we’ve had so much support from the community. Not only did people help strengthen our resolve during AJ’s fight with cancer but also with the outpouring of love that helped us after he passed,” Jamie said. “It really gave us strength to kind of continue on and know that so many people love him, and that his memory is still continuing, and he continues to inspire so many people.”

“It’s really special.”

—Contact Tommy Cassell at tcassell@telegram.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tommycassell44.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'His memory is still continuing': Rusty Blades retire jersey of local kid who died from cancer