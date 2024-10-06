Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    'His memory is still continuing': Rusty Blades retire jersey of local kid who died from cancer

    By Tommy Cassell, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    WORCESTER — Shortly after Isabella Congdon dropped the ceremonial first puck ahead of the Rusty Blades game Saturday night, the 13-year-old from Oxford held a hockey jersey in her hands.

    On the front read Central Mass Rusty Blades — representing the senior hockey organization — in white bold letters. On the back of the red uniform was the name AJ Congdon and the No. 73.

    On June 9, Anthony James “AJ” Congdon passed away following a ninth-month battle with cancer. He was just 8 years old.

    Four months later, his sister and parents were recognized on ice ahead of a remembrance game for AJ and a retirement ceremony to hang AJ’s honorary jersey on the wall at Buffone Arena.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32C9UU_0vwF6qfO00

    “This kid touched so many people, it’s unbelievable,” said Buff Congdon, AJ’s great uncle and a member of the Rusty Blades. “He was a character and a half. It’s just so sad that we lost him.”

    “For them to rally around AJ for this past year has been so incredibly touching and for them to memorialize his number is something truly special,” said AJ and Isabella’s mom, Jamie. “It’s a great group of guys who have been with us as AJ fought his battle with cancer and to continue his memory afterwards is truly touching.”

    A 'very shocking' diagnosis

    AJ Congdon was at a youth football practice on Sept. 28, 2023, when he started to feel a bit disoriented.

    After being pulled from the field, AJ was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. A day later, an MRI revealed an inoperable tumor on his brain stem, and AJ was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma — an aggressive form of childhood cancer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMJSA_0vwF6qfO00

    “It was very shocking,” his mother in December.

    Known for his energetic and fun-loving personality, even after his diagnosis limited his physical ability, AJ continued to show strength and passion wherever he went during his courageous bout with cancer.

    Last winter, the Worcester Railers invited AJ to perform the ceremonial puck drop prior to their home game at the DCU Center on Nov. 19 before the Rusty Blades hosted a benefit game for AJ a month later.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ge4Ob_0vwF6qfO00

    A permanent home at Buffone

    Now, four months after his passing, the Rusty Blades decided to retire AJ’s No. 73 jersey — the same number he wore for football — inside the rink at Buffone Arena.

    “He wasn’t old enough to be a Rusty Blade,” Buff Congdon said. “But it will be the only Rusty Blade jersey to ever be retired.”

    “The Rusty Blades and the community, our family truly appreciates everything they’ve done for us,” Jamie Congdon said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ndqz_0vwF6qfO00

    With boatloads of cars parked outside of the rink sporting AJ Strong decals and bumper stickers, the Rusty Blades hosted another benefit game in AJ’s honor on Saturday.

    With a 50/50 raffle and donations going directly to Boston Children’s Hospital, the memory of AJ lives on in Central Mass.

    With a permanent home now sporting AJ’s jersey on Lake Ave.

    “Throughout this whole entire past year, we’ve had so much support from the community. Not only did people help strengthen our resolve during AJ’s fight with cancer but also with the outpouring of love that helped us after he passed,” Jamie said. “It really gave us strength to kind of continue on and know that so many people love him, and that his memory is still continuing, and he continues to inspire so many people.”

    “It’s really special.”

    —Contact Tommy Cassell at tcassell@telegram.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tommycassell44.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'His memory is still continuing': Rusty Blades retire jersey of local kid who died from cancer

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Worcester County Wonders: Mega fun to be had at Davis Mega Maze
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Held at a Sprawling 1800s Estate, This Wedding in the Berkshires—Complete With an All-Black Dress Code and Moody Florals—Was a Whole Vibe
    brides.com6 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    How do I make sure my fireplace is safe to use? 5 questions to answer
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette2 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy