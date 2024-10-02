Arrivals and departures at Salisbury Singers, Worcester Chamber Music Society

Change has come to two acclaimed and longstanding Worcester music organizations as they enter their respective 2024-25 seasons.

The Salisbury Singers has a new music director, Reagan G. Paras, who will conduct his first concert with the chorus in a performance on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, Tracy Kraus, executive director of the Worcester Chamber Music Society which launched its season with concerts Sept. 27 and 29, has just announced her intention to step down from that position in 2025. Kraus is a flutist and co-founded the Worcester Chamber Music Society with violist Peter Sulski in 2006.

'Great anticipation for our 51st season'

The Salisbury Singers celebrated its 50th anniversary season in 2023-24, but then bade farewell to Bradford T. Dumont, who had been its music director from 2020 to 22 and artistic director from 2022-24. Dumont has taken a full-time position as assistant professor and director of choral activities Bridgewater State University.

"After a search where we interviewed many talented applicants, we are so pleased to now have Reagan Paras as our new conductor," said Salisbury Singers board member Naome Fearing. "Reagan's talent, energy and creative abilities have already inspired our singers with great anticipation for our 51st season."

The board's search included having four finalists come in to conduct the chorus, Fearing said.

Paras, who has been appointed music director, is also artistic director of Many Voices: Mechanics Hall Youth Singers. He is an associate professor at Berklee College of Music and an adjunct professor of Longy School of Music, both in Boston. To accommodate his many commitments he said in an interview he recently stepped down from being music director of the Nashua Choral Society in Nashua, N.H.

He's been getting the word out about the Salisbury Singers, including posting a video message on Facebook.

Paras lives in Brookfield. With Many Voices and now Salisbury Singers, "I get to be a part of the culture right here in Worcester ... I get to work with people of all ages and backgrounds. It's an honor to be part of each one of these experiences," he said.

Dumont has "been very helpful and extremely generous with his support," Paras said.

Paras started leading rehearsals with Salisbury Singers, who number about 55 people, in September. "They are fantastic, uniquely talented and work together really well," he said. "I think the caliber of this group is going to be clear to anybody who attends the concerts."

Paras is already putting his personal mark on the Salisbury Singers' season. The Nov. 17 concert, which will be held at 4 p.m. in All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester, will feature contemporary American composer Dan Forrest’s "Requiem for the Living," alongside other inspiring choral pieces by modern composers "that celebrate the resilience and beauty of humanity," Paras said.

"Many composers write requiems about the dead," he noted. "This whole concert is about human love, connection. About humanity at its hardest time and how we can overcome through love and healing."

Paras said "I lost my brother to COVID three years ago. Up until that time my life was always filled with celebrations of peoples' birthdays and anniversaries. My oldest brother, my hero, was suddenly not there. Death was such a foreign concept to me. The program is really about overcoming grief. This program's really for my brother."

The Salisbury Singers season will also include being part of the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra's annual Holiday Pops Concert on Dec. 14 in Mechanics Hall, and a concert April 6 in All Saints Episcopal Church to mark 50 years since the ending of the Vietnam War. The April 6 concert will feature John Rutter’s "Requiem" and also blend the Western choral tradition with Vietnamese compositions.

"He's a very creative and energetic young man, and with his knowledge of the Worcester area, he's known to people in the area," Fearing said. "He has a personality that draws you in, and he's a wonderful conductor."

Paras became artistic director of Many Voices when it was founded in 2022. The choir is for area children in the fourth to seventh grades. "Their last rehearsal blew me away," Paras said. The next Many Voices concert is Oct. 20 in Mechanics Hall and is titled "Many Voices, Many Cultures."

"I'm hoping to put these choirs together to do something special," Paras said of Salisbury Singers and Many Voices.

"Salisbury Singers honors the incredible classical traditions but we're also looking forward. The same with Many Voices. We do music that is new, contemporary and exciting. People are going to gravitate to this music. These concerts are meant to connect us all," Paras said.

'It's a good time to turn the reins over'

Founded in 2006 as a performing ensemble, Worcester Chamber Music Society now performs 15-17 concerts each season and has grown to include the Neighborhood Strings music education initiative serving over 100 young people from the Main South and Downtown Worcester neighborhoods, the Music Heals free concert series that takes place in health and social service settings, and ChamberFest summer music camp. Last year Neighborhood Strings made national news when it received an anonymous donation of $1 million.

"It's time," Kraus said in an interview about stepping down from being executive director of the organization, which is a full time position.

"I do believe that 20 years is a long time for a leader to be at he helm of an organization. Our organization is in excellent condition. It's a good time to turn the reins over to someone with a fresh vision," she said.

"The organization has grown tremendously over the last 20 years. Programs are well attended and well received. The musicians are cohesive and collaborative — that's one of the things that has kept this group together. Neighborhood Strings has received national attention."

The ensemble's core playing group includes Kraus (flute), Peter Sulski (viola), Rohan Gregory (violin), Randall Hodgkinson (piano), Mark Berger (viola), Krista Buckland Reisner (violin), Ariana Falk (cello), Joshua Gordon (cello) and David Russell (cello). All are acknowledged to be excellent musicians in their own right. Kraus, Sulski and Berger have been with the ensemble from the start, but the others have also been involved now for a number of years. Members also have other roles in the organization. There is no artistic director or conductor, and decisions are made democratically. WCMS has an office downtown at 323 Main St. next to Mechanics Hall and Music Worcester.

Kraus intends to stay on until a new executive director has been hired, which is expected sometime in 2025. The job will be posted in October. The organization will consider internal and external applicants for the position, Kraus said.

"I'm retiring. My plan is to step aside and move on to the next chapter of my life."

She will also no longer perform as a core member of the Worcester Chamber Music Society. She said she wouldn't want to be the new execitive director walking in with the former executive director still there.

"l will play as a guest, whenever they want me or need me. I will still perform actively," Kraus said.

Asked if she'll miss the society, she said "I will definitely miss it."

The ensemble's first concert was in a basement performing space at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Worcester in 2006. 2025 will be the 20th anniversary year, Kraus said.

“Building Worcester Chamber Music Society with my colleagues has been an incredibly satisfying journey, fulfilling my passion as a performing musician, and my dream to unite people through extraordinary musical experiences," she said.

