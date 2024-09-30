Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Oh baby! A dozen nurses in the same UMass ICU have newborns, all of them boys

    By Sarah Barnacle, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Idexm_0vocCDHV00

    WORCESTER ― There are a great many things that come in sets of 12. There are 12 Apostles, 12 numbers on a clock face, 12 Zodiac signs, 12 jurors to make a decision, and in the ICU of UMass Memorial Medical Center, there are a dozen nurses who have all welcomed baby boys since January of last year.

    What's more, a 13th bundle of joy is on his way, rounding out the group to a full baker's dozen.

    Valerie Fernald is the nurse manager at 2 Lakeside ICU and said that after the fourth or fifth pregnancy announcement she thought, "Wait a second, what is going on?!"

    Fernald is a mother of four boys and said it's been wonderful to see the group support one another as they become parents, some for the first time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yMj2_0vocCDHV00

    Nurse Steve Sainte welcomed his second child, Landon, in April of last year, one of the first babies to be born from the group.

    "We've really been a support system for one another," he said. "Landon is my second, so I remember having a conversation with someone who was having their first. We were talking about baby bottles, and I said something like, 'Well if they don't like this type of bottle ...' and she stopped me and said, 'Wait that's a thing?!' We're just here for each other and it's great."

    Sainte added it's been wonderful to be able to offer emotional support but also "shamelessly share photos of babies" with the group.

    Landon isn't sleeping through the night yet and neither is Mateo, the son of nurse Kathryn Coreas.

    "Neither of them are sleeping through the night so we come to work, we're going through the same thing," Sainte said with a laugh. "We constantly get asked how many hours of sleep we got last night."

    Coreas had Mateo in June 2023, just one month before nurse Meggy Rossi gave birth to her son, Evan.

    "We're just rooting for one another," Coreas said. "We're all going through the same thing at around the same time and it's nice to be able to know where we're coming from."

    "We're all working in what at times can be a very stressful environment," Fernald said. "So, we're already really connected, and now this."

    As for staffing to cover parental leave for a dozen employees, the trio of nurses applauded Fernald for managing the team as well as possible, adding the births were "just staggered enough" to keep things running smoothly.

    Of the dozen boys already born, six were born in 2023 and six in 2024, and two share the name Benjamin.

    "It would have been three Benjamins if I had my way," Coreas said with a giggle, adding she ended up naming her cat Benji instead.

    Several of the babies have met one another and have had playdates, including a couple 1st birthday parties and even a trip to a local winery.

    Sainte, Coreas and Rossi said their three have yet to meet but surely will in time.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Oh baby! A dozen nurses in the same UMass ICU have newborns, all of them boys

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    WASP Bitch
    2d ago
    In these times? Just wait a few years to be sure!🙄🤘
    John Porter
    2d ago
    Are you sure they’re Male? I read that there’s a Mother suing a Veterinarian because he can’t diagnose her Daughter who is a Cat.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Massachusetts boy, 5, died weighing just 19 pounds after mother starved him and buried his body in park
    themirror.com5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Stars of 'Night of the Living Dead,' 'Poltergeist' and 'Walking Dead appear at Terror con
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy