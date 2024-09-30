Open in App
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Central Mass. Food Trucks: From pen and paper to Simmer & Spice

    By Toni Caushi, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    Name: Simmer & Spice

    Owner: Eric Woodman of Westborough

    Bowls worth stewing over: Woodman said the winner for the summer season was his gazpacho soup, a cold soup of Spanish origin for which he throws together cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic and red onions, among other ingredients.

    Woodman added that not that far behind in popularity earlier this year was the butternut apple spice soup, a savory and sweet blend of roasted squash and apples, carrots, lentils, coconut milk and more.

    Ask him about the other half of his menu – the paninis – and he will be quick to point out his Cubano sandwiches, which he makes using pulled pork marinated in citrus, Swiss cheese and dill pickles.

    From pen to ladle: Woodman, 57, opened for business in March from a food truck serving some of his favorite dishes, like stews and “international soups.”

    He is not bashful about his culinary prowess, especially considering his lack of prior experience in the food industry.

    Except for some patty-flipping at Burger King back in the 1980s, during his high school years, Woodman comes from a background in journalism and, more recently, in marketing.

    “I like to use exotic flavors,” Woodman said. “I'm always experimenting. I was very confident in my ability to make things that people like, and that's proven to be true.

    “I’ve got nothing but five-star reviews (on Google).”

    Woodman earned a graduate degree in journalism in the early 1990s. That, he said, opened the door to write for the Lakeland Ledger, a local newspaper in Lakeland, Florida, less than an hour’s drive from Tampa.

    Proving himself as a journalist after pumping out a series of stories about juvenile justice issues, he earned a grant to write out of Prague, Czech Republic, covering Southeastern Europe.

    Eventually, he transitioned out of the field, switching to marketing to work for several companies throughout the next two and a half decades.

    In 2023, he found himself at a crossroads.

    “After struggling to find something that I liked, I realized, 'Why am I obsessed with this career that I never liked?’” Woodman said. “I was literally mourning this career and I'm like, ‘This is ridiculous.’”

    With a home base in Westborough, not far from his roots in Wayland, he embraced what he had been doing all along while also working for newspapers and digital media: cooking.

    “I decided I was going to do something I love,” Woodman said. “I’ve always loved to cook; people have always loved my food.”

    Working throughout last winter to equip his food truck with the necessary amenities, he kickstarted Simmer & Spice in March with a menu that often switches items.

    But he always stays on course for his goal to have vegan and vegetarian options to “keep it healthy, whole and local.”

    Split between paninis and soups, his menu features Cubano sandwiches using pork that is slowly cooked in the food truck, lobster avocado sandwiches that include a quarter pound of claw and knuckle meat, and do-it-yourself panini options.

    Flip the page over, and one can find Woodman’s gazpacho and butternut and apple spice soups, which have proven to be crowd favorites.

    “Things have really taken off in the last month or so, and that was what I was expecting,” Woodman said. “I feel like the proof-of-concept phase has really worked. Ultimately, I'd like to have more trucks and perhaps a brick and mortar someday.”

    Where the food truck simmers: The dominating black-and-yellow color palette of Woodman’s truck can be seen at local food truck festivals, farmer’s markets and other events.

    He said that he plans on staying open all winter. After all, what better way is there to brave the cold than with a bowl of soup?

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. Food Trucks: From pen and paper to Simmer & Spice

