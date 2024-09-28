Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Here are 3 of the best apple picking orchards in MA, according to readers

    By Catherine Messier, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    As October approaches, it's the perfect time of year for fall activities to fill the cooler days, and of course, that means apple picking. Thanks to our readers, we have recommendations on the best orchards to visit in Central Massachusetts.

    The Worcester Telegram recently asked its readers to vote on their favorite Massachusetts apple picking spots in an online poll. After weeks of informal voting, readers have declared a winning orchard.

    Here are the top three reader choices for where to pick apples in Massachusetts this fall, complete with locations and apple picking hours.

    Winner: Tougas Family Farm

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYwuh_0vmvI8JS00

    At the winning Tougas Family Farm , you can pick from over 30 varieties of apples , some of which, like Topaz and Evercrisp, are not found in stores. Along with pumpkins , apples are available to pick through early November.

    Beyond fruit picking, guests at Tougas can play on the farm-themed playground , visit the animals in the barnyard , take a wagon ride through the orchards or shop around at the farm store , where homemade goods include fruit butter and preserves, fudge, caramel apples, apple dumplings and fresh fruit pies, crisps and cobblers.

    If you get hungry on your fall outing, lunch options like sandwiches and mac and cheese are available daily in the Farm Kitchen , and on weekends, the Grill Shack serves burgers, hot dogs and pulled pork.

    Of course, the perfect way to end the day at Tougas is with one of their many unique fall-flavored sweet treats. Inside the farm store, you can order warmed goods from the bakery . Fall favorites include a slice of apple caramel walnut pie, pumpkin pie, apple cinnamon scones, apple cider donut bread pudding and apple cider donuts, available in regular and pumpkin flavors.

    Additionally, the farm store's ice cream stand offers seasonal flavors like apple, cinnamon bun, pumpkin and pumpkin oreo, as well as specialty ice cream treats like an apple cider float, apple cider donut sundae, pumpkin cookie ice cream sandwich and apple crisp a la mode in a cone.

    When : 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Monday

    Where : 234 Ball St. Northborough, MA

    Worcester County Wonders: New England's largest apple is ripe for the picking in Lancaster

    Second place: Brookfield Orchards

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiJqh_0vmvI8JS00

    This family-owned orchard has over 20 different apple varieties across over 5,000 trees to pick from. Enjoy live music as you pick from 12-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday during harvest season.

    The Country Store and bakery at Brookfield sell apples year-round, as well as treats like apple dumplings, apple cakes and crisps, apple cider donuts and cider donut parfaits. Be sure to stop by the store's fudge counter , featuring unique flavors like carrot cake and salted nut roll.

    When : 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

    Where : 12 Lincoln Rd. North Brookfield, MA

    More: USA Today released list of country's best apple orchards, including this Mass. location

    Third place: Berlin Orchards

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qr92A_0vmvI8JS00

    Owned by couple Gerard and Sheila Beirne, Berlin Orchards offers a peaceful apple-picking experience on a scenic hillside in Worcester County. Wagon rides are available daily to bring guests to and from the orchards.

    In addition to fresh-picked apples for purchase, Berlin's farm store has goods like apple slushies, apple cider donuts, maple syrup and kettle corn.

    When : 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through late October

    Where : 310 Sawyer Hill Rd. Berlin, MA

    This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Here are 3 of the best apple picking orchards in MA, according to readers

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    John Porter
    12h ago
    I’m not interested in the Readers Opinions I want the real story from people who have been to these places. Is this the mentality that the people of Massachusetts have,listening to opinions instead of facts? It explains why it’s a Democratic State.
    Issi
    1d ago
    I've always loved Bolton Spring Farm (LOVE their cider donuts, but will have to try these others.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Boston and Atlantic Corridor: ‘Pay Attention!’
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    Dolly Parton 'Off the Wagon' After Lifetime of Teetotalling! Jolene Singer, 78, 'Finally Hitting Bottle After Launching Wine Range'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Barnstable County Grand Jury Indicts Teen In Deadly Crash
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Golf Icon John Daly Loses Everything, Suffers “Total Loss And Devastation” As His Home Is Completely Destroyed By Hurricane Helene
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Monday's Child: Jose, 15, who is funny and loves to joke around, radiates happiness
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette20 hours ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Massachusetts boy, 5, died weighing just 19 pounds after mother starved him and buried his body in park
    themirror.com3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Kenny Chesney Quietly Donates Over $1 Million To Police, Hospitals, Pet Shelters & More In Massachusetts
    musicmayhemmagazine.com3 days ago
    Sorry To All The Ryan Seacrest Naysayers, But It Looks Like His Wheel Of Fortune Takeover From Pat Sajak Is Going Well
    Cinemablend4 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    How Massachusetts Are You? 18 Signs You’re a True Masshole
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The 19 Proven Places To Find Tourmalines in Massachusetts In 2024
    rockchasing.com4 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    New York Shelter Cat Hugs Every Visitor, Desperate For A Forever Home
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Calling All Bookworms! Marshfield Brewery To Host Adult Book Fair
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Forget Salem! These Are the 5 Spookiest Places To Book and Visit For Halloween
    TravelNoire5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Nantucket parents fear for children amid spike in migrant crime: 'As a father, it truly scares me'
    Fox News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy