Here are 3 of the best apple picking orchards in MA, according to readers

As October approaches, it's the perfect time of year for fall activities to fill the cooler days, and of course, that means apple picking. Thanks to our readers, we have recommendations on the best orchards to visit in Central Massachusetts.

The Worcester Telegram recently asked its readers to vote on their favorite Massachusetts apple picking spots in an online poll. After weeks of informal voting, readers have declared a winning orchard.

Here are the top three reader choices for where to pick apples in Massachusetts this fall, complete with locations and apple picking hours.

Winner: Tougas Family Farm

At the winning Tougas Family Farm , you can pick from over 30 varieties of apples , some of which, like Topaz and Evercrisp, are not found in stores. Along with pumpkins , apples are available to pick through early November.

Beyond fruit picking, guests at Tougas can play on the farm-themed playground , visit the animals in the barnyard , take a wagon ride through the orchards or shop around at the farm store , where homemade goods include fruit butter and preserves, fudge, caramel apples, apple dumplings and fresh fruit pies, crisps and cobblers.

If you get hungry on your fall outing, lunch options like sandwiches and mac and cheese are available daily in the Farm Kitchen , and on weekends, the Grill Shack serves burgers, hot dogs and pulled pork.

Of course, the perfect way to end the day at Tougas is with one of their many unique fall-flavored sweet treats. Inside the farm store, you can order warmed goods from the bakery . Fall favorites include a slice of apple caramel walnut pie, pumpkin pie, apple cinnamon scones, apple cider donut bread pudding and apple cider donuts, available in regular and pumpkin flavors.

Additionally, the farm store's ice cream stand offers seasonal flavors like apple, cinnamon bun, pumpkin and pumpkin oreo, as well as specialty ice cream treats like an apple cider float, apple cider donut sundae, pumpkin cookie ice cream sandwich and apple crisp a la mode in a cone.

When : 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Monday

Where : 234 Ball St. Northborough, MA

Second place: Brookfield Orchards

This family-owned orchard has over 20 different apple varieties across over 5,000 trees to pick from. Enjoy live music as you pick from 12-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday during harvest season.

The Country Store and bakery at Brookfield sell apples year-round, as well as treats like apple dumplings, apple cakes and crisps, apple cider donuts and cider donut parfaits. Be sure to stop by the store's fudge counter , featuring unique flavors like carrot cake and salted nut roll.

When : 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Where : 12 Lincoln Rd. North Brookfield, MA

Third place: Berlin Orchards

Owned by couple Gerard and Sheila Beirne, Berlin Orchards offers a peaceful apple-picking experience on a scenic hillside in Worcester County. Wagon rides are available daily to bring guests to and from the orchards.

In addition to fresh-picked apples for purchase, Berlin's farm store has goods like apple slushies, apple cider donuts, maple syrup and kettle corn.

When : 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through late October

Where : 310 Sawyer Hill Rd. Berlin, MA

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Here are 3 of the best apple picking orchards in MA, according to readers