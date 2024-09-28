Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Autumn chill fills the air ... and parishioners return to their churches after summer

    By Rev. Daniel Gregoire,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCtAA_0vmuT7Ob00

    This is a wonderful time of year with the shorter days, the chilly air, and the turning of the leaves — and of course sweaters!

    Though my grade school days are behind me, I still love going to the office supply store and getting all the best supplies; pens, pencils, notebooks, three-ring binders, and folders in late August and early September, all for the “Back to Church Season.”

    Now you might be thinking, “Back to Church Season?” Isn’t church always open and aren't ministers always in church? The answer to that question is, yes, of course;  but my congregants, at least some of them, have been MIA for months.

    Some might be surprised to learn that Unitarian Universalists (UUs) have had the curious habit of shuttering our churches in the summer. Although things are changing with more congregations summering in place, from June to August it is still best to call ahead to make sure that services are in fact happening, because the church might be closed for the season.

    More Keep the Faith: Disruption of old patterns of behavior is a spiritual practice

    More Keep the Faith: Vision Zero: No more traffic deaths in Worcester

    When I first came to Grafton in 2016, my church went into a kind of hibernation starting in June. I thought it might be nice to try something different and offer worship services in the summer. However, I soon discovered it was physically impossible to meet after the 2nd Sunday in June, because the windows in my non-air conditioned sanctuary had been painted shut ages ago! We now have operable windows, but some old-timers told me early on not to expect them until mid-September, because as a matter of principle, they don’t come to church in the summer.

    There is a joke among old time Unitarian Universalists that “God trusts [them] to take the summers off” … and come back in the fall. Another truism is that God retreats to the Cape, the Islands, and Maine in the summer, and so do most of my parishioners.

    Nowadays, most UU churches stay open during the summer in some shape of form, but with lower attendance due to the fact that many people, younger families especially, do most of their vacationing in the summer months, when school is not in session.

    When September comes around again, it means back to school time for those same families. I love the return of yellow school buses to the roads signaling the start of something magical. But this time of year isn't just for school kids; we can all use it as time to return to rituals and practices, things that add purpose, depth and meaning to our lives.

    When a church is living out its mission in the world, it is a place where people come alive. It is filled with rituals like potlucks, prayers and protests. When we return after a summer away, we come back to singing together, to contemplation and to acts of service in the community. Coming back is a chance to share our gifts and growing edges; a chance to help and to be helped. Most importantly, returning in the fall is our chance to practice the ancient and modern art of being human — spiritually.

    Whatever your faith tradition, whether you are an old timer or new to faith, consider riding this back to school wave of energy and enthusiasm that comes so naturally this time of year to a place of learning for your soul, a faith community.

    Gather yourself and your best supplies and (re)connect with awe and reverence in your chosen community. I certainly would be glad to see you!

    The Rev. Daniel Gregoire is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Grafton and Upton .

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Autumn chill fills the air ... and parishioners return to their churches after summer

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Monday's Child: Jose, 15, who is funny and loves to joke around, radiates happiness
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette20 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio16 minutes ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Stars of 'Night of the Living Dead,' 'Poltergeist' and 'Walking Dead appear at Terror con
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette9 hours ago
    $223 Million Spent! Why Publix Is Taking Over Florida Shopping Centers
    Akeena7 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Like to Touch Their Partners
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment19 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs: Love & Romance Blossoms in October
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy