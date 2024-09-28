Autumn chill fills the air ... and parishioners return to their churches after summer

This is a wonderful time of year with the shorter days, the chilly air, and the turning of the leaves — and of course sweaters!

Though my grade school days are behind me, I still love going to the office supply store and getting all the best supplies; pens, pencils, notebooks, three-ring binders, and folders in late August and early September, all for the “Back to Church Season.”

Now you might be thinking, “Back to Church Season?” Isn’t church always open and aren't ministers always in church? The answer to that question is, yes, of course; but my congregants, at least some of them, have been MIA for months.

Some might be surprised to learn that Unitarian Universalists (UUs) have had the curious habit of shuttering our churches in the summer. Although things are changing with more congregations summering in place, from June to August it is still best to call ahead to make sure that services are in fact happening, because the church might be closed for the season.

When I first came to Grafton in 2016, my church went into a kind of hibernation starting in June. I thought it might be nice to try something different and offer worship services in the summer. However, I soon discovered it was physically impossible to meet after the 2nd Sunday in June, because the windows in my non-air conditioned sanctuary had been painted shut ages ago! We now have operable windows, but some old-timers told me early on not to expect them until mid-September, because as a matter of principle, they don’t come to church in the summer.

There is a joke among old time Unitarian Universalists that “God trusts [them] to take the summers off” … and come back in the fall. Another truism is that God retreats to the Cape, the Islands, and Maine in the summer, and so do most of my parishioners.

Nowadays, most UU churches stay open during the summer in some shape of form, but with lower attendance due to the fact that many people, younger families especially, do most of their vacationing in the summer months, when school is not in session.

When September comes around again, it means back to school time for those same families. I love the return of yellow school buses to the roads signaling the start of something magical. But this time of year isn't just for school kids; we can all use it as time to return to rituals and practices, things that add purpose, depth and meaning to our lives.

When a church is living out its mission in the world, it is a place where people come alive. It is filled with rituals like potlucks, prayers and protests. When we return after a summer away, we come back to singing together, to contemplation and to acts of service in the community. Coming back is a chance to share our gifts and growing edges; a chance to help and to be helped. Most importantly, returning in the fall is our chance to practice the ancient and modern art of being human — spiritually.

Whatever your faith tradition, whether you are an old timer or new to faith, consider riding this back to school wave of energy and enthusiasm that comes so naturally this time of year to a place of learning for your soul, a faith community.

Gather yourself and your best supplies and (re)connect with awe and reverence in your chosen community. I certainly would be glad to see you!

The Rev. Daniel Gregoire is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Grafton and Upton .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Autumn chill fills the air ... and parishioners return to their churches after summer