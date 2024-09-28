Open in App
    Flags are at half-staff in Massachusetts today. Here's why

    By Catherine Messier, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Gov. Maura Healey announced that state and national flags will fly at half-staff in Massachusetts on Saturday to honor Enrique Delgado-Garcia of Worcester.

    Delgado-Garcia, a 25-year-old member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop for the state police, passed away on Sept. 13 after sustaining injuries during a boxing exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree the day before. In Delgado-Garcia's final hours at the hospital surrounded by family and friends, state police performed a bilingual ceremony to administer the oath of office and pin his trooper badge.

    In honor of Garcia and his service to the state of Massachusetts, flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 28, the day of his funeral, where he will receive full state police honors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woCZb_0vmuRkbz00

    Why are flags flown at half-staff?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVoVF_0vmuRkbz00

    According to the official website of the U.S. General Services Administration , flags typically fly at half-staff when the country or specific state is in mourning. Observances include national tragedies, days of remembrance and deaths of government or military personnel.

    The president, the state governor or the mayor of Washington, D.C., can order flags to fly at half-staff.

    Investigation ongoing: AG puts Boston lawyer in charge of inquiry into death of recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia

    Half-staff vs. half-mast

    While half-staff refers to lowered flags on land, half-mast refers to those at sea. Both refer to a flag being flown beneath the top of its staff as a sign of respect.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Flags are at half-staff in Massachusetts today. Here's why

    Barbara Wannamaker
    1d ago
    My condolences go to his family
    Barbara Wannamaker
    1d ago
    That’s a Good idea
