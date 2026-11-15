Looking for a feline friend in Worcester? These adoptable cats are waiting for loving homes through Broken Tail Rescue, Inc. in the Cambridge/Worcester area.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kittens)

(kittens) Gender: All female

All Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $350 each Special: If two go home together, the total fee is reduced to $650 .

Personality: Described as sweet and playful female kittens

Described as female kittens Home needs: If adopted separately , each kitten must go to a home with another cat who wants a kitten friend.

Where to meet them: Cambridge PetSmart during open hours: Saturday: 12–2 pm Weeknights: 6–8 pm

Shelter: Broken Tail Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (508) 494-0963

Same-day adoption: Fill out the pre-screen form here (copy/paste): https://bit.ly/3yRGpMD

👉 Meet Aggie, Fefe & Cobie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $275

Personality: New to the adoption center; volunteers say he is a friendly guy so far

New to the adoption center; volunteers say he is a so far Where to meet him: Cambridge PetSmart during open hours: Saturday: 12–2 pm Weeknights: 6–8 pm

Shelter: Broken Tail Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (508) 494-0963

Same-day adoption: Fill out the pre-screen form here (copy/paste): https://bit.ly/3yRGpMD

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $150

Personality: Friendly and loves being around people Enjoys sleeping in bed with his foster Active kitty who likes to run around the house

Health & care: On prescription food for food allergies Has asthma and gets twice-daily inhaler treatments Needs a family with a good relationship with their veterinarian and willing to keep up his care

Shelter: Broken Tail Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (508) 494-0963

👉 Meet Smokey Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Worcester or Cambridge area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting Broken Tail Rescue, Inc. at the Cambridge PetSmart during their open hours, or call (508) 494-0963 to learn more about these wonderful cats.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.