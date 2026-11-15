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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Charming Cats Ready for Adoption in Worcester
Looking for a feline friend in Worcester? These adoptable cats are waiting for loving homes through Broken Tail Rescue, Inc. in the Cambridge/Worcester area.
Aggie, Fefe & Cobie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kittens)
- Gender: All female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $350 each
- Special: If two go home together, the total fee is reduced to $650.
- Personality: Described as sweet and playful female kittens
- Home needs:
- If adopted separately, each kitten must go to a home with another cat who wants a kitten friend.
- Where to meet them:
- Cambridge PetSmart during open hours:
- Saturday: 12–2 pm
- Weeknights: 6–8 pm
- Cambridge PetSmart during open hours:
- Shelter: Broken Tail Rescue, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 494-0963
- Same-day adoption: Fill out the pre-screen form here (copy/paste): https://bit.ly/3yRGpMD
👉 Meet Aggie, Fefe & Cobie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oreo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $275
- Personality: New to the adoption center; volunteers say he is a friendly guy so far
- Where to meet him:
- Cambridge PetSmart during open hours:
- Saturday: 12–2 pm
- Weeknights: 6–8 pm
- Cambridge PetSmart during open hours:
- Shelter: Broken Tail Rescue, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 494-0963
- Same-day adoption: Fill out the pre-screen form here (copy/paste): https://bit.ly/3yRGpMD
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smokey Ash
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Personality:
- Friendly and loves being around people
- Enjoys sleeping in bed with his foster
- Active kitty who likes to run around the house
- Health & care:
- On prescription food for food allergies
- Has asthma and gets twice-daily inhaler treatments
- Needs a family with a good relationship with their veterinarian and willing to keep up his care
- Shelter: Broken Tail Rescue, Inc.
- Phone: (508) 494-0963
👉 Meet Smokey Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Worcester or Cambridge area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting Broken Tail Rescue, Inc. at the Cambridge PetSmart during their open hours, or call (508) 494-0963 to learn more about these wonderful cats.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.