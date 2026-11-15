Worcester’s community orgs are busy and hiring. If you like helping kids, families, and neighbors through tough times, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN)

Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN) Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$25.00/hour

Focus: Peer support for parents/caregivers during a child’s behavioral health crisis

Use your own lived experience as a caregiver to support families in crisis, ride along with the Mobile Crisis team, and help parents navigate schools, hospitals, and community services. Strong benefits, lots of training, and a mission-driven team that’s been serving Massachusetts since 1938.

Employer: Sevita / Massachusetts MENTOR

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000/year

Focus: Recruiting and evaluating foster families

Help find, screen, and support foster parents for youth who need stable homes. This role mixes outreach, home studies, and community events, with a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, and room to grow in a large nationwide organization.

Employer: Saint Vincent Hospital

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Listed as Internship (requires licensed MSW)

Listed as (requires licensed MSW) Pay: $23.47–$35.21/hour

Focus: Hospital-based social work and discharge planning

Work inside a major Worcester hospital doing complex psychosocial assessments, discharge planning, and coordination with community agencies. You’ll need a Master’s in Social Work and state license, and you’ll get access to hospital benefits like medical, dental, PTO, and retirement plans.

Employer: YWCA Central Massachusetts

Location: Worcester, MA 01608

Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week, evenings/weekends)

Pay: $24.00/hour

Focus: After-school and summer programs for girls and youth

Coordinate Girls Choice and YouthConnect programs, supervise seasonal staff, and work closely with Worcester Public Schools. Great if you enjoy direct work with teens, can work evenings and summer hours (up to 9:30 PM), and want a steady role in a well-known local nonprofit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.