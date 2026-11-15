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🤝 Worcester MA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Worcester’s community orgs are busy and hiring. If you like helping kids, families, and neighbors through tough times, these roles are worth a look.
Family Partner – Mobile Crisis Intervention (MCI)
- Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN)
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50–$25.00/hour
- Focus: Peer support for parents/caregivers during a child’s behavioral health crisis
Use your own lived experience as a caregiver to support families in crisis, ride along with the Mobile Crisis team, and help parents navigate schools, hospitals, and community services. Strong benefits, lots of training, and a mission-driven team that’s been serving Massachusetts since 1938.
Family Evaluation Specialist (Foster Family Evaluation)
- Employer: Sevita / Massachusetts MENTOR
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000/year
- Focus: Recruiting and evaluating foster families
Help find, screen, and support foster parents for youth who need stable homes. This role mixes outreach, home studies, and community events, with a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, and room to grow in a large nationwide organization.
Social Worker II
- Employer: Saint Vincent Hospital
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Type: Listed as Internship (requires licensed MSW)
- Pay: $23.47–$35.21/hour
- Focus: Hospital-based social work and discharge planning
Work inside a major Worcester hospital doing complex psychosocial assessments, discharge planning, and coordination with community agencies. You’ll need a Master’s in Social Work and state license, and you’ll get access to hospital benefits like medical, dental, PTO, and retirement plans.
Youth Development Coordinator
- Employer: YWCA Central Massachusetts
- Location: Worcester, MA 01608
- Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week, evenings/weekends)
- Pay: $24.00/hour
- Focus: After-school and summer programs for girls and youth
Coordinate Girls Choice and YouthConnect programs, supervise seasonal staff, and work closely with Worcester Public Schools. Great if you enjoy direct work with teens, can work evenings and summer hours (up to 9:30 PM), and want a steady role in a well-known local nonprofit.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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