Worcester has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to banking and gas station convenience stores. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.20 per hour

Help customers find the right electrical and lighting products, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked and organized. This role comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Location: Worcester, MA (also hiring in Pittsfield, MA and Lincoln, RI)

(also hiring in Pittsfield, MA and Lincoln, RI) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $27.13 per hour

Office-based role handling delinquent consumer loan accounts—phone outreach, payment processing, and record-keeping. Good fit if you’re organized, communicate clearly, and want bank-level pay and experience with room to grow.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.42 – $22.63 per hour

Lead day-to-day operations at a Honey Farms convenience store—supervise staff, handle cash and deposits, keep the store clean and safe, and support great guest service. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.