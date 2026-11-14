Worcester’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. Lots of front-of-house and leadership roles are open right now, from campus dining to hotels and fast food.

Employer: Claremont Companies

Claremont Companies Location: Worcester, MA (Downtown – 125 Front St)

Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME)

Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME) Salary: Not listed

Mix cocktails in a stylish hotel bar, keep guests happy, and own the vibe of the room. Great fit if you’re 21+, TIPS certified, and want a lively, guest-facing role with lots of movement.

Employer: Aramark / Harvest Table Culinary Group

Location: Worcester, MA (Clark University)

Type: Full-time, salaried leadership

Full-time, salaried leadership Salary: $88,000–$120,000/year

Lead the entire campus dining program: residential, retail, catering, and hospitality. Ideal if you have 5+ years in food service/hospitality leadership, strong financial skills, and want a big-picture role with full benefits.

Employer: The Wendy’s Company

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.90–$21.48/hour

Run shifts, coach your crew, and keep food safety and service on point. Comes with healthcare for full-time, PTO, 401(k) with match, and paid training, plus clear paths to move up.

Employer: Cafua Management Company, a Dunkin’ Franchisee

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Listed as INTERNSHIP, but described as full restaurant manager role

Listed as INTERNSHIP, but described as full restaurant manager role Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Oversee a Dunkin’ restaurant, lead hiring and training, and drive sales and guest satisfaction. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), two weeks’ vacation, bonuses, and growth opportunities across 200+ locations.

Employer: Ecolab (EcoSure Brand Protection)

Location: Based in Worcester, MA – heavy travel (up to 100%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $58,400–$87,600/year

Visit hotels, restaurants, and more to audit food safety and guest experience, coach teams, and present findings to leaders. Includes paid training, company vehicle (where applicable), and Day 1 benefits for someone with at least 2 years in hospitality and a valid driver’s license.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.