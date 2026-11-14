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Worcester
🍽️ Worcester Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles
2 days ago
Worcester’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. Lots of front-of-house and leadership roles are open right now, from campus dining to hotels and fast food.
Bartender – Part Time (AC Hotel Worcester)
- Employer: Claremont Companies
- Location: Worcester, MA (Downtown – 125 Front St)
- Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME)
- Salary: Not listed
Mix cocktails in a stylish hotel bar, keep guests happy, and own the vibe of the room. Great fit if you’re 21+, TIPS certified, and want a lively, guest-facing role with lots of movement.
Account Lead – Clark University Dining
- Employer: Aramark / Harvest Table Culinary Group
- Location: Worcester, MA (Clark University)
- Type: Full-time, salaried leadership
- Salary: $88,000–$120,000/year
Lead the entire campus dining program: residential, retail, catering, and hospitality. Ideal if you have 5+ years in food service/hospitality leadership, strong financial skills, and want a big-picture role with full benefits.
Shift Manager
- Employer: The Wendy’s Company
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.90–$21.48/hour
Run shifts, coach your crew, and keep food safety and service on point. Comes with healthcare for full-time, PTO, 401(k) with match, and paid training, plus clear paths to move up.
Restaurant Management (Dunkin’)
- Employer: Cafua Management Company, a Dunkin’ Franchisee
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Type: Listed as INTERNSHIP, but described as full restaurant manager role
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Oversee a Dunkin’ restaurant, lead hiring and training, and drive sales and guest satisfaction. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), two weeks’ vacation, bonuses, and growth opportunities across 200+ locations.
Brand Standards, Guest Experience & Food Safety Advisor
- Employer: Ecolab (EcoSure Brand Protection)
- Location: Based in Worcester, MA – heavy travel (up to 100%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,400–$87,600/year
Visit hotels, restaurants, and more to audit food safety and guest experience, coach teams, and present findings to leaders. Includes paid training, company vehicle (where applicable), and Day 1 benefits for someone with at least 2 years in hospitality and a valid driver’s license.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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