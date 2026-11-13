Worcester’s biotech scene is busy, and AbbVie is loading up on engineering co-ops for 2027. If you’re an undergrad in engineering and want real project work (not just shadowing), these are worth a look.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: Worcester, MA (AbbVie Bioresearch Center)

(AbbVie Bioresearch Center) Type: Full-time, 6-month in-person co-op (Jan – June 2027)

Full-time, Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Work on the asset reliability program for a major biopharma site. You’ll use tools like CMMS, root cause analysis, and predictive maintenance (ultrasound, vibration) while partnering with maintenance, controls, and project engineering.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: Worcester, MA (AbbVie Bioresearch Center)

(AbbVie Bioresearch Center) Type: Full-time, 6-month in-person co-op (July – Dec 2027)

Full-time, Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Same core role as the Jan–July option, but for the July–December term. Ideal if your graduation date is May–Dec 2028 and you want hands-on reliability engineering in a GMP environment.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: Worcester, MA (AbbVie Bioresearch Center)

(AbbVie Bioresearch Center) Type: Full-time, 6-month in-person co-op (Jan – July 2027)

Full-time, Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Join QA Validation and help keep equipment and processes compliant. You’ll support the Validation Master Plan, draft and execute validation protocols, and work closely with engineering and QC on new installs and system changes.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: Worcester, MA (AbbVie Bioresearch Center)

(AbbVie Bioresearch Center) Type: Full-time, 6-month in-person co-op (July – Dec 2027)

Full-time, Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Similar validation work as the Jan–July role, but for the July–December term. Great if you want experience in cGMP validation, risk/design and change control, and cross-functional work with manufacturing and QC.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: Worcester, MA (AbbVie Bioresearch Center)

(AbbVie Bioresearch Center) Type: Full-time, 6-month in-person co-op (Jan – July 2027)

Full-time, Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Step into capital project management for biologics equipment, facilities, and utilities. You’ll own projects end-to-end: scope, schedule, budget, vendor coordination, and status reports, plus work on P&IDs and user requirements.

If one of these fits your grad date and major, click through, check the requirements, and get your resume ready while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.