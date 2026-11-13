Worcester has some solid driving and transportation roles right now, from local delivery to leadership. If you like being on the road (or running the routes), these are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (MENTOR Adult Day Health)

Sevita (MENTOR Adult Day Health) Location: Worcester, MA (Renaissance Day Center)

(Renaissance Day Center) Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

Lead daily transportation for older adults and people with disabilities, overseeing drivers, routes, and fleet safety. Great fit if you have 3+ years transportation supervisor experience, are 21+, bilingual English/Spanish, and want full-time work with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Worcester, MA (OTR lanes: SE, Midwest, NE, Texas)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor, lease-purchase

Pay: **Up to ~$3,500/week take-home potential*** + **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

OTR flatbed role for Class A CDL drivers who want high earning potential and weekend home time. You’ll run preferred lanes with percentage pay (up to **76% of linehaul***), lease-purchase options, and no forced dispatch.

Pay, bonuses, and percentage vary by job type, location, experience, and performance per Blair’s terms.

Employer: Lineford Delivery LLC

Location: Worcester, MA 01606 (Station DTB4 – 7 Neponset St)

(Station DTB4 – 7 Neponset St) Type: Part- to full-time (approx. 30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.25/hour

Drive company vans delivering packages around Worcester with paid training and no prior delivery experience required. Good for dependable drivers 21+ with a valid license who can lift up to 50 lbs and want steady hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Worcester tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.