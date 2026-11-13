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🍽️ Worcester Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Worcester’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like working with your hands and being around people, these are worth a look.
Cake Decorator – Shaw’s
- Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at least at local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience
Create custom cakes and desserts, from simple designs to detailed special orders. You’ll prep icings, decorate to customer specs, keep displays looking sharp, and work in a fast-paced bakery with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to health benefits and PTO if eligible.
Baker – Lee’s Sandwiches
- Employer: Lee’s Sandwiches
- Location: 68 Stafford St, Worcester, MA 01603
- Type: Part-time (listing also notes full-time option)
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.50 per hour
Bake fresh bread daily, run ovens and mixers, and help keep the kitchen clean and safe. Training is provided, so this is a nice entry into baking, with flexible scheduling and chances to grow your skills.
Laundromat Attendant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Worcester, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.00 per hour
- Hours: 20–35 hours per week expected
Help customers use washers and dryers, answer basic questions, and keep the space clean and welcoming. This role offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, paid training, and a retirement plan.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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