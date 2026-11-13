Worcester’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like working with your hands and being around people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies)

Shaw’s (Albertsons Companies) Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at least at local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience

Create custom cakes and desserts, from simple designs to detailed special orders. You’ll prep icings, decorate to customer specs, keep displays looking sharp, and work in a fast-paced bakery with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to health benefits and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Lee’s Sandwiches

Location: 68 Stafford St, Worcester, MA 01603

Type: Part-time (listing also notes full-time option)

(listing also notes full-time option) Pay: $16.00 – $17.50 per hour

Bake fresh bread daily, run ovens and mixers, and help keep the kitchen clean and safe. Training is provided, so this is a nice entry into baking, with flexible scheduling and chances to grow your skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00 per hour

Hours: 20–35 hours per week expected

Help customers use washers and dryers, answer basic questions, and keep the space clean and welcoming. This role offers a flexible schedule, employee discount, paid training, and a retirement plan.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.