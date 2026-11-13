Worcester has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from campus support to field work and coordination. If you like keeping things organized and being the go-to person, these are worth a look.

Employer: Assumption University

Assumption University Location: Worcester, MA (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year

Support a busy college within the university: track budgets, process expenses, help faculty, coordinate meetings and academic events, and oversee student workers. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of office experience, strong Excel/Word skills, and like being the organized hub for a lot of moving parts.

Employer: Palco, Inc.

Location: Worcester, MA (remote/hybrid with in-home visits)

(remote/hybrid with in-home visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work mostly from home while helping people complete and track enrollment paperwork for self-directed care programs. You’ll visit clients in their homes, handle forms and data entry, train people on systems, and keep cases moving—great if you’re independent, detail-focused, and comfortable driving to appointments.

Employer: Fire Equipment Incorporated

Location: Worcester, MA (job based in Worcester; work location listed as on-site – Westford, MA)

(job based in Worcester; work location listed as on-site – Westford, MA) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $26.44–$40.87/hour

Coordinate schedules for fire protection technicians, manage work orders, and keep customer and inspection records up to date. Ideal if you have 2+ years in service coordination/dispatch or admin support, like fast-paced work, and want strong hourly pay plus benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.