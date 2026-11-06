🏗️ Worcester Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings & $95K+ Pay

Worcester’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in transportation and geospatial work. If you’re into bridges, traffic systems, or LiDAR, there are some solid roles open with growth paths.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Worcester, MA (New England Bridge & Infrastructure Inspection Team)

(New England Bridge & Infrastructure Inspection Team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,300 – $96,030

Entry-level role for new grads in civil/structural engineering who want hands-on bridge and tunnel inspection work. Expect a 50/50 field and office split, AutoCAD exposure, and a clear path to grow your transportation engineering skills with a large national firm and full benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client, hybrid role)

(recruiting for a client, hybrid role) Location: Worcester, MA (hybrid, 1 day in office/week, offices across Eastern MA)

(hybrid, 1 day in office/week, offices across Eastern MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level PE Electrical Engineer role leading roadway lighting, traffic signals, and power systems projects. You’ll manage projects, mentor junior staff, and work with tools like AutoCAD, Revit, and AGI 32, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Worcester, MA (option to sit in several East Coast offices)

(option to sit in several East Coast offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,800 – $85,000

Great fit if you have 5+ years of Mobile LiDAR experience and like both tech and coordination. You’ll handle project setup, LiDAR classification, feature extraction, QA/QC, mentor newer staff, and work closely with project managers, with full WSP benefits and some travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on tools, travel, and growth so you can see if it fits your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.