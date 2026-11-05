⚠️ Indian Lake reopens after cyanobacteria deemed safe

⚠️ Indian Lake in Worcester Safe and Open Again

Indian Lake has reopened for recreation after recent water tests showed cyanobacteria levels are now below the state’s recreational safety limit.

The lake was closed after Aug. 4, 2026 test results found cyanobacteria levels above the state threshold. New testing confirms that cell densities have dropped and no current threat to public health has been identified.

Cyanobacteria (sometimes called blue-green algae) occur naturally but can be harmful when levels get too high. Worcester runs an ongoing monitoring and management program to help keep local lakes safe for people and wildlife.

If you have questions, contact the Department of Sustainability and Resilience at 508-799-8324 or visit worcesterma.gov/sustainability-resilience/recreational-waters.

You can also learn more from the City’s video series, “The Blue Space Minute,” on YouTube.