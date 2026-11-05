🚨 Worcester police seize fentanyl and crack in Oread St arrest

🚨 Drug trafficking arrest on Oread Street in Worcester

On November 3, 2026 around 7:49 p.m., the Worcester Police Department’s Neighborhood Response Team went to Oread Street for a reported drug violation.

Officers say they saw a 52-year-old woman, Jodi Barria of Worcester, take part in two illegal drug transactions. She was arrested along with the two people who were buying drugs.

Back at the station, officers report finding:

52 individually packaged bags of fentanyl

28 individually packaged baggies of crack cocaine

A large amount of cash in her purse

Ms. Barria is charged with:

Distribution of a Class B substance (crack cocaine)

Trafficking fentanyl in more than 10 grams

Trafficking a Class B substance, 18g–36g

This is an informational update from the Worcester Police Department about drug enforcement activity in the neighborhood.