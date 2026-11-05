💰 Worcester, MA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Worcester’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, hospitals, and big brands all hiring. If you’ve got accounting, billing, or tax skills, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Beacon Bank Location: Worcester, MA

Salary: $52,000 – $90,498 (exempt)

(exempt) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Analyze and underwrite commercial credit requests, work closely with Relationship Managers, and help manage a loan portfolio. Good fit if you have 2+ years of commercial credit experience and strong Excel/financial statement skills.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Worcester, MA (on-site TurboTax office)

(on-site TurboTax office) Pay (Massachusetts): $29.50 – $34.47 per hour + bonus & equity eligibility

+ bonus & equity eligibility Type: Part-time , year-round (minimum 20 hours/week, mostly weekdays 8–5)

, year-round (minimum 20 hours/week, mostly weekdays 8–5) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on tax prep and advisory work with individual clients, plus a chance to build your own local client base with strong brand and marketing support. Best for EA/CPA/attorneys or experienced preparers (3+ years, 30+ returns/season) who like community-facing work.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health

Location: Worcester, MA

Salary: $20.94 – $29.27 per hour (40 hrs/week)

(40 hrs/week) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri; shifts between 6:00am–4:30pm)

(Mon–Fri; shifts between 6:00am–4:30pm) Why it’s worth a look: Focus on complex surgical and specialty claims, follow up with insurers, and handle coding and reimbursement issues. Great next step if you have 2+ years revenue cycle / medical billing experience; there may also be a sign-on bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.