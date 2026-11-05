👔 Worcester, MA Leadership Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Worcester’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and community-focused health and human services. If you’re ready for your next step up, these roles put you in charge of big teams and big impact.

Employer: CIANBRO

CIANBRO Location: Worcester, MA (with travel)

(with travel) Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 (plus potential bonus/benefits)

(plus potential bonus/benefits) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the full construction effort on industrial projects—safety, schedule, budget, and quality are all yours to run. Great fit if you have 8+ years in construction management, know your way around complex builds, and want high responsibility with strong pay.

Employer: Seven Hills Foundation

Location: Worcester, MA

Salary: $105,000 – $120,000

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, daytime hours

, Monday–Friday, daytime hours Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role over a portfolio of human services programs, with a big focus on strategy, outcomes, and team development. Comes with strong benefits (health, retirement match, tuition help, loan support, generous PTO) and real influence on services for individuals and families.

Employer: Family Health Center of Worcester, Inc.

Location: Worcester, MA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: High-impact role leading school-based health centers, WIC, and Health Care for the Homeless programs. You’ll set strategy, manage budgets, guide program leaders, and be a key connector with schools, the city, and community partners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.