📣 Worcester, MA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Worcester’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from field sales to media and B2B safety services. If you like meeting people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Listed in Worcester, MA (note: description highlights MO and AR metros)

Listed in (note: description highlights MO and AR metros) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base pay + commission (exact rate not listed)

You’ll do 5–6 home inspections a day, recommend pest, termite, and moisture solutions, and earn commission on both one-time and recurring services. Paid training, company equipment, and no prior pest control experience required make this a solid entry into outside sales.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time, independent contractor (100% commission)

Pay: Year 1 earning potential: $65,000+; Year 2: $150,000+ (commission-based, uncapped)

This is a community-focused outside sales role selling local magazine and digital marketing packages to small businesses. You run your own schedule, build long-term client relationships, and can grow a high-earning book of business with strong training and daily coaching.

Employer: Cogswell Sprinkler Co., Inc. (DU Family of Companies)

Location: Worcester / Central Massachusetts

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 + bonus

Sell mandated fire sprinkler and alarm inspections to manufacturing, industrial, and warehouse facilities, building a recurring, multi-year book of business. This role offers a strong base salary, compounding bonuses, profit sharing, 401(k) match, and company vehicle/allowance, plus training on the technical side.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company offers training and room to grow. Share this with a friend who’s great with people and ready for their next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.