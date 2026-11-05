🍽️ Worcester Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant Roles Up to $80K

Worcester’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, late nights, or running a team, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Wonder

Wonder Location: Worcester, MA

Worcester, MA Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr + $2.00/hr overnight premium; extra pay for certifications and trainer roles

Help bring menus from Michelin-starred and celebrity chefs to life during late evening and overnight shifts (around 9 PM–6 AM). Perks include a free meal each shift, employee discount, holiday pay at 1.5x, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA match, life insurance, and employee stock (benefits vary by hours and state).

Employer: Wonder

Wonder Location: Worcester, MA

Worcester, MA Type: Not listed (restaurant management role)

Not listed (restaurant management role) Salary: $66,500–$80,000 per year

Support the General Manager in running a busy restaurant, leading a team of 15+ and driving sales, food safety, and top-tier service. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 100% employer-paid life insurance, 401(k), HSA match, employee stock, discounts, and growth-focused training (benefits may vary by hours and state).

Employer: Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC)

Pizza Hut (Tasty Hut, LLC) Location: Worcester, MA

Worcester, MA Type: Not listed (assistant restaurant general manager role)

Not listed (assistant restaurant general manager role) Pay: Not listed

Help lead a Pizza Hut restaurant by coaching shift leaders and team members, keeping service fast and friendly, and making sure the store stays clean, safe, and on-brand. You’ll be involved in hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on building a strong, positive store culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—restaurants update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.