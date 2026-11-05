🎓 Worcester Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From $22/hr to $120K+

Worcester has a nice mix of school-year and full-time education roles right now, from hands-on student support to higher-paying coordinator work in healthcare.

Below are several solid options if you like helping students learn and grow.

Employer: Seven Hills Foundation

Seven Hills Foundation Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$25.00/hour

Work Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm, helping middle and high school students with academic planning, college and career exploration, and financial aid. This role comes with strong benefits (health insurance, enhanced retirement match, student loan help, and generous PTO) and lets you build real relationships with students and families through programs like Educational Talent Search, Upward Bound, and GEAR UP.

Employer: Well Boarding Transportation LLC

Well Boarding Transportation LLC Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Great if you want a school-calendar, split-shift job and enjoy working with kids. You’ll help students (including those with special needs) get on and off the van safely, keep them buckled and calm, and support the driver with communication and safety. Morning and afternoon runs, with holidays and school breaks off.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Hiring Range: $66,913.60 – $120,432.00/year (based on 40 hrs/week)

(based on 40 hrs/week) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, Day shift

Perfect for an experienced LPN who loves teaching and mentoring. You’ll design and run education programs for ambulatory LPNs, lead the LPN Apprenticeship Program, support onboarding and skills training, and coordinate the ambulatory vaccine program. Requires an accredited LPN program, active MA LPN license, BLS, and at least 5 years of ambulatory clinical experience with some preceptor or charge nurse time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Worcester employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.