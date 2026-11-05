🛒 Worcester, MA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Worcester has a nice mix of retail and call-center roles right now, from big national brands to a growing care-tech company. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phones, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$27.06/hour base + commission (earnings target $6,084), plus free/discounted internet, TV, and mobile

Face-to-face retail role where you sell Spectrum’s internet, TV, and mobile services and earn commission on top of hourly pay. Great fit if you’re tech-comfortable, like talking with customers, and want a part-time job that can grow into a long-term career.

Employer: Livity Life Ltd

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Listed as Full-time , but rota is ~20 hours/week (part-time evenings)

Listed as , but rota is Pay: Not listed

Office-based call center role handling alarm and support calls for vulnerable people using home care technology. You’ll work set evening and weekend patterns, get 33 days’ annual leave pro rata, pension, life assurance, and access to 200+ perks and discounts.

Employer: Livity Life Ltd

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time nights

Schedule: 4 nights on / 4 nights off , 9:00pm–7:30am

, Pay: Not listed

Similar care-tech call center role, but fully on night shifts, supporting people who trigger alarms overnight. Comes with 23 days’ annual leave, pension, life assurance, and the same large perks/discounts package.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.25–$17.25/hour + 20% employee discount

Short-term retail job for busy seasons, helping customers, running the register, and stocking shelves. Good option if you want extra income for a few months and like a fast-paced, team-focused store.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1413 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour

Hands-on leadership role where you help run the store, support staff, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.