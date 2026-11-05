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Worcester

📅 Neighborhood Watch meeting Nov. 5 at 301 Pleasant St.

6 days ago
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📅 Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Pleasant Street

Join a PACT Neighborhood Watch Meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 5:30–6:30 PM at 301 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA.

This is a chance for neighbors to come together around community safety and neighborhood watch efforts.

If you live or work near Pleasant Street or care about local safety, you’re welcome to stop by and take part.

More Info: PACT NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING | City of Worcester

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