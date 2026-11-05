Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Webster Square Nov. 5

📅 Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Webster Square

Neighbors in Webster Square are invited to a Neighborhood Watch Meeting.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Location: 1220 Main St., Worcester, MA

If you live or work near Webster Square and want to stay informed about local safety issues or connect with others who care about the neighborhood, you can stop by during this hour-long meeting.