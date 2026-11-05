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Worcester
Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Webster Square Nov. 5
6 days ago
📅 Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Webster Square
Neighbors in Webster Square are invited to a Neighborhood Watch Meeting.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Location: 1220 Main St., Worcester, MA
If you live or work near Webster Square and want to stay informed about local safety issues or connect with others who care about the neighborhood, you can stop by during this hour-long meeting.
More Info: WEBSTER SQ NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING | City of Worceste...
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