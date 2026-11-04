⚖️ Worcester, MA Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Worcester’s legal scene is busy, and several firms are hiring right now. If you’re looking to grow your law career without leaving the city, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mirick, O'Connell, DeMallie & Lougee, LLP

Mirick, O'Connell, DeMallie & Lougee, LLP Location: Worcester, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $26.00 – $31.00/hour + benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance)

+ benefits (401k, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance) Experience level: No prior legal experience required

This is a great entry point into a large, full-service law firm. You’ll handle admin and legal support work for attorneys and paralegals, from documents and billing to reception and scheduling.

Employer: Higgins and Plante, PLLC

Location: Worcester, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Focus: Family law / domestic relations

You’ll work on divorces, custody, support, and related litigation with real courtroom time and client contact. Great fit if you’re a MA-barred attorney who wants hands-on family law experience and mentorship.

Employer: Eden Rafferty

Location: Worcester, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $27.93 – $33.63/hour + benefits (401k with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance)

+ benefits (401k with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance) Experience: Law office experience required; 1–3 years workers’ comp preferred

You’ll support attorneys on workers’ comp cases, manage files and calendars, draft documents, and coordinate with clients, insurers, and medical providers.

Employer: Fletcher Tilton PC – Attorneys at Law

Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary and benefits (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary and benefits (exact amount not listed) Focus: Estate administration, probate, guardianships, conservatorships

You’ll prepare probate and guardianship filings, handle estate administration and tax-related work, and keep cases on track. Ideal if you have 5+ years paralegal experience and like detailed, client-focused work.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.