🚧 Worcester construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings

Worcester’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned inspector, licensed plumber, or just getting started in auto work. Here are several local roles worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Worcester, MA (field work in Springfield/Deerfield corridor)

(field work in Springfield/Deerfield corridor) Type: Full-time

Pay: $56.06 – $82.50 per hour

Lead inspection on a major fiber optic rail corridor project in western MA. You’ll supervise field inspectors, work closely with rail operators and contractors, and handle daily reports, safety, and quality control. Best for someone with 11+ years in fiber/communications and rail safety experience who wants a high-responsibility field role.

Employer: ProConnect Network

ProConnect Network Location: Worcester, MA (field-based)

Type: Contract – 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $700 – $1,800 per week (paid weekly)

Fully mobile role installing 12-volt telematics gear on fleet vehicles and heavy equipment. You set out from home, use your own vehicle (mileage reimbursed), and work independently with jobs sent to your phone. Great if you have auto repair, body shop, car audio, or 12V wiring experience and want flexible, field-based work.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Location: 445 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA 01605

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.25 per hour + Daily Pay

Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, tire rotations, fluid checks, and basic inspections with no experience needed. You get paid training, uniforms, tools, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and no late evenings (most locations close by 7pm). Nice fit if you want to break into automotive and grow into management.

Employer: Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical

Test of Time Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Licensed Journeyman Plumber role with a local plumbing, heating, air, and electrical company. Good option if you want steady work in residential or light commercial service with a multi-trade team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply. Don’t wait too long; the good trade jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.