🔧 Worcester, MA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Worcester has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, from campus cleaning to skilled repair work. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow your trade skills.

Employer: Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Location: Worcester, MA

Type: Part-time, temporary (4 hrs/day, 5 days/week)

Pay: $19/hour (DOE)

Help keep WPI’s campus clean and safe in academic and non-academic buildings. You’ll handle routine cleaning, trash, snow/ice on steps and sidewalks, and event setups; must be able to lift up to 60 lbs and pass a CORI and driver’s license check.

Employer: Tripoint Mechanical Services Inc

Location: Based in Worcester, MA (work on the road)

Based in (work on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $55.00/hour

Work on commercial HVAC and refrigeration systems for convenience stores and gas stations. This role offers year-round work, a company truck, 401(k) match, health insurance, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement for techs with EPA 608 and solid field experience.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 25 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, but standard for this role)

Likely (not stated, but standard for this role) Pay: Not listed

Keep Walmart’s food equipment (ovens, fryers, slicers, ice makers, etc.) running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you have trade experience in plumbing, electrical, or material handling, a clean driving record, and like a mix of repair work, preventive maintenance, and training store staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.