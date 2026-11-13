Wooster has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like staying busy and talking with people. These roles are great if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Wooster, OH

Wooster, OH Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, and work across areas like Meat, Seafood, Bakery, Deli, Produce, and Grocery. Perks include weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, medical/dental/vision, paid education assistance, and growth programs.

Employer: Meijer

Meijer Location: Wooster, OH

Wooster, OH Type: Part-time (overnights)

(overnights) Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes at night, moving stock from pallets or carts to the right shelf locations until your area is complete. You’ll stay active, help keep the store ready for morning shoppers, and get weekly pay, team member discount, 401(k) with company contributions, paid parental and family care leave, medical/dental/vision, and paid education assistance.

Employer: Ag-Pro Companies

Location: Wooster, OH

Wooster, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-counter role helping customers and service techs with parts and accessories, plus stocking and display work. You’ll use basic computer skills, handle parts up to 75 lbs, and get access to medical, dental, vision, and a matching 401(k) as a full-time employee.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.