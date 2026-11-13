Wooster’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options for both early‑career folks and seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Vector Marketing Location: Wooster, OH

Type: Part-time / Flexible schedule

Pay: $24.00 base per appointment (or commission, whichever is higher)

Sell Cutco kitchen and home products through one‑on‑one appointments, with paid training and no experience required. This is a good fit if you want to build sales skills, work around school or another job, or pick up seasonal/extra income with a schedule you help design.

Employer: Seaman Corporation

Location: Wooster, OH

Type: Full-time

Travel: 25–35% (partner visits, events, meetings)

Lead channel and partner programs for a global coated‑fabrics manufacturer, working with roofing contractors, distributors, and designers. This role offers company performance bonus, flex schedules with up to two remote days per week (if applicable), and strong benefits and professional development for someone with 5+ years in B2B channel or partner marketing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.