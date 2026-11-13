Wooster has some solid driving and road-work openings right now, from local delivery to full-time highway work. If you like being on the move and working outdoors or on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Ohio (ODOT – Transportation District 03)

State of Ohio (ODOT – Transportation District 03) Location: Wooster, OH (1661 Geyers Chapel Road)

(1661 Geyers Chapel Road) Type: Full-time, Permanent, Classified, Union (OCSEA)

Pay: $21.48–$22.29/hour (overtime-eligible)

(overtime-eligible) Deadline: Posting closes at 11:59 PM Eastern on the listed application deadline

Help keep Ohio roads safe with year-round highway maintenance and winter snow/ice operations. You’ll do hands-on work like patching potholes, mowing, guardrail repair, and flagging, with strong state benefits (medical, free dental/vision after eligibility, paid time off, retirement). Requires or leads to a Class B CDL with tanker endorsement (no air brake restriction) and passing background and drug testing.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Wooster, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Great fit if you like short trips around town and talking with customers. You’ll deliver auto parts, help in the stockroom, and support the store, with flexible hours (evenings/weekends/holidays possible) and access to benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible employees. Must have a valid driver’s license, clean record, and be able to lift up to 60 lbs.

Employer: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS)

Location: Wooster, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, paid on hub miles, with drop pay and pay for all deliveries (empty and loaded miles)

Full-time CDL-A driving with home most evenings and weekends and newer, well-maintained equipment. Entry-level CDL-A drivers are welcome, and you’ll get company-paid uniforms, a local dispatcher, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid parental leave, and more). Requires Class A CDL, age 21+, acceptable MVR, and ability to pass DOT physical and drug test.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.