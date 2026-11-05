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🏥 Wooster, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Healthcare hiring around Wooster, Ohio is steady, with options from front desk to advanced practice. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Staff Pharmacist – Full Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus
Community pharmacy role where you’ll counsel patients, oversee techs, and manage daily pharmacy operations. Good fit if you want stable hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and a chance to lead in a busy retail setting.
Alternate posting of the same role: Staff Pharmacist – Full Time (Indeed)
Locum Physician – Hospitalist (Nights)
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Type: Contract / Locum Tenens
- Salary: Not listed
Night hospitalist assignment (7 pm – 7 am) with about 8 admits per night in an open ICU where hospitalists run codes. Central and arterial lines are required; CompHealth handles housing, travel, weekly pay, and malpractice, so you can focus on the work.
Advanced Practice Provider (NP, PA, CNS) – Family Medicine I
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, daytime
- Salary: $92,620 – $157,480/year
Outpatient family medicine role providing primary care across the lifespan—histories, exams, chronic disease management, and preventive care. Great if you want weekday hours, team-based care, and the backing of a major health system with a strong benefits package.
BMS Patient Services Specialist – FT, Mon–Fri
- Employer: Wooster Community Hospital
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Front-office role keeping a medical practice running smoothly—greeting patients, scheduling, insurance forms, and payments. Good match if you’re organized, friendly, and have 1–2 years of medical office experience or want to grow your career inside a local hospital system.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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