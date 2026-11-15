Woonsocket’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospital and corporate health roles both hiring. Here are a few solid options, from direct patient care to high-level informatics.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Landmark Medical Center Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, Days 6:45am–3:15pm)

Salary: Not listed

This is a one-on-one observation role helping keep patients safe in a 214-bed acute care hospital rated “A” for patient safety. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and want hands-on hospital experience without needing a clinical license.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Landmark Medical Center Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week, Days 6:45am–3:15pm)

Salary: Not listed

Work under an RN providing direct and indirect patient care, including in the ER setting and triage. You’ll need a current LPN license (or LVN/LPT as listed) and BLS, and you’ll get steady day shifts in a long-established community hospital.

Employer: CVS Health (Retail Health)

(Retail Health) Location: Woonsocket, RI (open to candidates in any US time zone)

(open to candidates in any US time zone) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $110,467 – $237,930/year + potential bonus/short-term incentives

Lead Epic workflow design, optimization, and digital integration for Virtual Care and Retail Health. Ideal if you’re an MD/DO/NP/RN with 5+ years in clinical informatics and Epic, and want to drive large-scale digital health projects. Application window expected to close: 11/30/2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.