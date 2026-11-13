Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Woonsocket, RI—especially at Landmark Medical Center and local long‑term care. If you’re in nursing or imaging, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Landmark Medical Center Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Full Time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

This RN role focuses on adult and geriatric patients in the Cardiovascular Lab, monitoring hemodynamics and supporting diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a CV lab or critical care and want steady daytime hours in an award‑winning hospital.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Landmark Medical Center Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Full Time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed, $15,000 sign‑on bonus for qualified candidates

Work in the ICU, using full critical care skills—assessment, hemodynamic monitoring, and rapid response to changes. Ideal if you have acute care RN experience, want night shift differentials, and like a fast‑paced, high‑acuity setting.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Landmark Medical Center Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Full Time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Care for moms and newborns during antepartum and postpartum periods in the Birthplace unit. Great if you enjoy family‑centered care and are ready to build skills in fetal monitoring, NRP, and obstetric emergencies with strong support and training.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Landmark Medical Center Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Per Diem, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Per diem MRI Technologist role doing MRI and related imaging, plus sending images to PACS and helping keep the department running smoothly. Good for techs with ARMRIT or ARRT(MR) who want flexible hours and hospital experience.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Landmark Medical Center Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Full Time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X‑ray procedures and handle image processing to PACS while meeting state and federal standards. Nice match if you hold ARRT‑R, BCLS, and want stable daytime work in a busy imaging department.

Employer: Friendly Nursing Home

Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Full Time & Part Time

Salary: Not listed

Join a long‑term care team providing daily living support, vital signs, and personal care for residents. Great entry or next step if you have RI CNA certification, like hands‑on patient care, and want flexible scheduling.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.