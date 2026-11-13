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Woonsocket
🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Woonsocket, RI (RNs, Techs, CNA)
9 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Woonsocket, RI—especially at Landmark Medical Center and local long‑term care. If you’re in nursing or imaging, there are several solid options to check out.
Registered Nurse – Cardiovascular Lab (Days)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI
- Type: Full Time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role focuses on adult and geriatric patients in the Cardiovascular Lab, monitoring hemodynamics and supporting diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a CV lab or critical care and want steady daytime hours in an award‑winning hospital.
Registered Nurse – ICU (Nights, $15K Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI
- Type: Full Time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed, $15,000 sign‑on bonus for qualified candidates
Work in the ICU, using full critical care skills—assessment, hemodynamic monitoring, and rapid response to changes. Ideal if you have acute care RN experience, want night shift differentials, and like a fast‑paced, high‑acuity setting.
Registered Nurse – Birthplace / Maternity (Nights)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI
- Type: Full Time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Care for moms and newborns during antepartum and postpartum periods in the Birthplace unit. Great if you enjoy family‑centered care and are ready to build skills in fetal monitoring, NRP, and obstetric emergencies with strong support and training.
MRI Tech – Per Diem (Days)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI
- Type: Per Diem, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem MRI Technologist role doing MRI and related imaging, plus sending images to PACS and helping keep the department running smoothly. Good for techs with ARMRIT or ARRT(MR) who want flexible hours and hospital experience.
Radiology Tech – Full Time (Days)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI
- Type: Full Time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic X‑ray procedures and handle image processing to PACS while meeting state and federal standards. Nice match if you hold ARRT‑R, BCLS, and want stable daytime work in a busy imaging department.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full & Part Time
- Employer: Friendly Nursing Home
- Location: Woonsocket, RI
- Type: Full Time & Part Time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a long‑term care team providing daily living support, vital signs, and personal care for residents. Great entry or next step if you have RI CNA certification, like hands‑on patient care, and want flexible scheduling.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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