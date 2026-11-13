Woonsocket is buzzing with senior‑level marketing roles right now, especially tied to CVS Health’s fast‑growing media and pharmacy services teams. If you’ve got deep experience in marketing, comms, or product, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Woonsocket, RI (hybrid; also Boston, Wellesley, New York, Chicago)

(hybrid; also Boston, Wellesley, New York, Chicago) Salary: $82,940 – $199,144 base + bonus/equity eligible

base + bonus/equity eligible Type: Full-time

Application window closes: 12/14/2026

This role leads marketing strategy for CVS’s retail media network, focused on Pharmacy and Pharma advertisers. You’ll build sales toolkits, shape the CMX pharmacy story, and partner closely with sales, legal, and enterprise teams to create data‑driven, high‑impact media programs.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Woonsocket, RI

Salary: $82,940 – $182,549 base + bonus/equity eligible

base + bonus/equity eligible Type: Full-time

Application window closes: 11/21/2026

Own executive social media and thought leadership for Pharmacy Services leaders. You’ll plan and write content for senior execs, track industry conversations, and help launch a colleague social ambassador program to amplify CVS’s voice in the pharmacy and PBM space.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Woonsocket, RI (remote or hybrid from NY, Boston/Wellesley, Woonsocket, Chicago)

(remote or hybrid from NY, Boston/Wellesley, Woonsocket, Chicago) Salary: $82,940 – $199,144 base + bonus/equity eligible

base + bonus/equity eligible Type: Full-time

Application window closes: 12/14/2026

Lead the core data and identity products that power CMX’s retail media platform. This is a senior product role owning data architecture, clean room and identity strategy, and promotional feed products, working across engineering, media, analytics, and enterprise data teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible the team can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.