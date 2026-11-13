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Woonsocket
📣 Woonsocket RI Sales & Marketing Roles with $80K+ Pay (Multiple)
8 days ago
Woonsocket is buzzing with senior‑level marketing roles right now, especially tied to CVS Health’s fast‑growing media and pharmacy services teams. If you’ve got deep experience in marketing, comms, or product, these are worth a look.
Senior Manager, Pharmacy Marketing – CVS Media Exchange (CMX)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Woonsocket, RI (hybrid; also Boston, Wellesley, New York, Chicago)
- Salary: $82,940 – $199,144 base + bonus/equity eligible
- Type: Full-time
- Application window closes: 12/14/2026
This role leads marketing strategy for CVS’s retail media network, focused on Pharmacy and Pharma advertisers. You’ll build sales toolkits, shape the CMX pharmacy story, and partner closely with sales, legal, and enterprise teams to create data‑driven, high‑impact media programs.
Senior Manager, Pharmacy Services Communications
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Woonsocket, RI
- Salary: $82,940 – $182,549 base + bonus/equity eligible
- Type: Full-time
- Application window closes: 11/21/2026
Own executive social media and thought leadership for Pharmacy Services leaders. You’ll plan and write content for senior execs, track industry conversations, and help launch a colleague social ambassador program to amplify CVS’s voice in the pharmacy and PBM space.
Senior Platform and Data Product Manager – CVS Media Exchange (CMX)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Woonsocket, RI (remote or hybrid from NY, Boston/Wellesley, Woonsocket, Chicago)
- Salary: $82,940 – $199,144 base + bonus/equity eligible
- Type: Full-time
- Application window closes: 12/14/2026
Lead the core data and identity products that power CMX’s retail media platform. This is a senior product role owning data architecture, clean room and identity strategy, and promotional feed products, working across engineering, media, analytics, and enterprise data teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible the team can be.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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