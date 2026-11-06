🚌 Woonsocket Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Woonsocket has some strong transportation and mechanic roles right now, with steady hours and good pay. If you like working with trucks, tools, or being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ace Endico Corp

Ace Endico Corp Location: Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket, RI Salary: $21.00/hour + overtime

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Starts 5:00 AM until route is done; Mon–Fri or Tue–Sat

This role is all about local food deliveries, customer service, and staying active. You’ll drive a company truck, unload with pallet jacks/hand trucks, and get solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: City of Woonsocket – Public Works

Location: Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket, RI Salary: $1,137.73–$1,200.81 per week

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Application Deadline: Friday, November 20, 2026

This city job is for an experienced mechanic who can repair and oversee light and heavy equipment. It’s a union role with steady hours, hands-on work on engines, brakes, and electrical systems, plus extra $2.00/hour if you hold a CDL or Hoisting License (or train in-house to get one).

Employer: Ace Endico Corp

Ace Endico Corp Location: Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket, RI Salary: $27.00/hour + overtime

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Starts 7:00 PM until done; Sun–Thu or Mon–Fri

Perfect if you like night shifts and have a CDL. You’ll move trailers around the yard, check refrigeration units, and keep things running smoothly, with solid pay, benefits, and a team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.