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Woonsocket
🏥 Woonsocket Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $34–$55/hr
6 days ago
Woonsocket’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home care, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there are solid options here with real growth potential.
Pharmacy Growth & Innovation Corporate Internship – Summer 2027 (Graduate)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Woonsocket, RI (Hybrid: 3 days in office)
- Salary: $55/hr, 40 hrs/week
- Type: Full-time, 10.5-week summer internship (May 24 – Aug 4, 2027)
- Who it’s for: Grad students pursuing MBA, MPH, or MHA graduating Dec 2027–Jun 2028
Work on real projects in pharmacy growth, omnichannel care, and new clinical programs. Includes networking, professional development, paid time off, and a full benefits package; no visa sponsorship available.
Center-Based Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Autism Care Partners
- Location: Woonsocket, RI (center-based, 1 remote day/week)
- Salary: Base pay plus monthly bonus potential (exact rate not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Manage a caseload capped at 10 clients in a center that closes at 4:30 PM with no weekends. You’ll work on interdisciplinary teams, get CEU reimbursement, tuition assistance, strong benefits, and PTO, and avoid non-compete agreements.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Care
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Woonsocket, RI (home care, local travel)
- Salary: Starting at $34/hr
- Type: Full-time (part-time also available)
Choose 8-, 10-, or 12-hour shifts on the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift, with no weekend or minimum shift requirement. One-on-one care, paid training (including trach/vent), weekly pay, and full benefits make this great if you want flexibility and strong support.
Registered Nurse – PCU (Part-Time, Days)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI – PCU
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Provide direct care in a progressive care unit at a 214-bed hospital rated highly for patient safety. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year acute care experience, BLS required, ACLS and critical care course preferred.
Registered Nurse – Critical Care Float (New Grads Welcome, Nights)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI – Critical Care Float
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
Float across critical care and med/surg, gaining broad experience in an acute care setting. New grads are welcome, with BLS required and ACLS preferred—good entry point into hospital nursing.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Med/Surg (Evenings)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI – Med/Surg
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (>59 hours per pay period), evening shift
Support patients with daily living and basic nursing care under RN supervision. Requires current CNA certificate, BLS, and ideally 6+ months of acute care or office experience.
Registered Nurse – DOU (Full-Time, Nights, $20K Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Landmark Medical Center
- Location: Woonsocket, RI – Definitive Observation Unit (DOU)
- Salary: Not listed
- Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on for qualified candidates (details in interview)
- Type: Full-time, night shift
Care for higher-acuity patients, including hemodynamic monitoring and rapid response to changes. Best for RNs with 1+ year acute care experience, BLS required, ACLS and critical care background preferred.
Home Health Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln & nearby towns
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Provide in-home therapy to adult and geriatric clients, helping them stay safe and independent at home. Requires RI PTA license and 1+ year experience; comes with a comprehensive benefits package and flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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