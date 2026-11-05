🏥 Woonsocket Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $34–$55/hr

Woonsocket’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home care, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there are solid options here with real growth potential.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Woonsocket, RI (Hybrid: 3 days in office)

Salary: $55/hr, 40 hrs/week

Type: Full-time, 10.5-week summer internship (May 24 – Aug 4, 2027)

Who it’s for: Grad students pursuing MBA, MPH, or MHA graduating Dec 2027–Jun 2028

Work on real projects in pharmacy growth, omnichannel care, and new clinical programs. Includes networking, professional development, paid time off, and a full benefits package; no visa sponsorship available.

Employer: Autism Care Partners

Location: Woonsocket, RI (center-based, 1 remote day/week)

Salary: Base pay plus monthly bonus potential (exact rate not listed)

Base pay (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-time

Manage a caseload capped at 10 clients in a center that closes at 4:30 PM with no weekends. You’ll work on interdisciplinary teams, get CEU reimbursement, tuition assistance, strong benefits, and PTO, and avoid non-compete agreements.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Woonsocket, RI (home care, local travel)

Salary: Starting at $34/hr

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Choose 8-, 10-, or 12-hour shifts on the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift, with no weekend or minimum shift requirement. One-on-one care, paid training (including trach/vent), weekly pay, and full benefits make this great if you want flexibility and strong support.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Location: Woonsocket, RI – PCU

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Provide direct care in a progressive care unit at a 214-bed hospital rated highly for patient safety. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year acute care experience, BLS required, ACLS and critical care course preferred.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Location: Woonsocket, RI – Critical Care Float

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Float across critical care and med/surg, gaining broad experience in an acute care setting. New grads are welcome, with BLS required and ACLS preferred—good entry point into hospital nursing.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Location: Woonsocket, RI – Med/Surg

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (>59 hours per pay period), evening shift

Support patients with daily living and basic nursing care under RN supervision. Requires current CNA certificate, BLS, and ideally 6+ months of acute care or office experience.

Employer: Landmark Medical Center

Location: Woonsocket, RI – Definitive Observation Unit (DOU)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on for qualified candidates (details in interview)

for qualified candidates (details in interview) Type: Full-time, night shift

Care for higher-acuity patients, including hemodynamic monitoring and rapid response to changes. Best for RNs with 1+ year acute care experience, BLS required, ACLS and critical care background preferred.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln & nearby towns

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Provide in-home therapy to adult and geriatric clients, helping them stay safe and independent at home. Requires RI PTA license and 1+ year experience; comes with a comprehensive benefits package and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.