🛒 Woonsocket Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles Open

Woonsocket’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring at different levels. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you’re at least 16, can lift and move merchandise, and want flexible hours with room to grow in an essential auto parts business.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Likely full-time (entry-level management)

Likely full-time (entry-level management) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level management role where you learn how to run a fashion retail store. Great if you have 6+ months department manager experience, love fashion, and want growth in a fast-expanding company with over 1,000 stores.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Location: Woonsocket, RI

Type: Likely full-time (management)

Likely full-time (management) Salary: Not listed

More advanced management role handling store operations, visual merchandising, and expense control. Best for someone with 2+ years management in women’s apparel who wants a clear path to higher-level roles as the company keeps opening new stores.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.