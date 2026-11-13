undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Woolwich Township
⚠️ November 23 Woolwich townhall meeting cancelled
10 days ago
⚠️ November 23 townhall meeting cancelled
The Woolwich Township townhall meeting scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026 has been cancelled.
If you were planning to attend, please update your calendar. No new date or replacement meeting is listed in this notice.
More Info: November's Townhall Meeting- Cancelled - Woolwich ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.