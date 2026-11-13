📅 Holiday tree lighting & fireworks at Locke Avenue Park

Woolwich Township has a new November 2026 video update where Mayor Matthias talks about how zoning works here — what can be built where, and how private developers, not the Township, actually build new shops, homes, and job sites.

The update also highlights a big holiday event:

What: Tree Lighting & Fireworks

Tree Lighting & Fireworks When: Saturday, December 5, 2026, 6–8 PM

Where: Locke Avenue Park

Details: Free pictures with Santa, free hot cocoa, and moon bounces for kids, followed by a fireworks show.

Bring your family and neighbors to kick off the holidays together. You can press play on the Township’s November video to hear the full zoning explanation, get more news, and see what else is coming up around Woolwich Township.