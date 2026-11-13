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Woodway
Water pressure disruption in Woodway neighborhoods
8 days ago
A damaged water valve near 9401 Sunn is causing possible low to no water pressure for homes in the Sunn, Oak Creek, and Old McGregor areas for up to 4 hours while crews make repairs. Residents with questions can call the City of Woodway Community Services Department at 254-772-4050.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Woodway
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