The City of Woodway is holding its annual Food for Families food drive, and residents can donate shelf-stable items like canned goods, peanut butter, rice, pasta, and sauces at drop boxes in Public Safety, City Hall, Woodway Family Center, Community Services, and the Pavilion. The last day to bring items is Thursday, November 19; after the drive ends, the Public Safety Department will collect all donations and deliver them to the primary collection site.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Woodway