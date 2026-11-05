🛒 Woodway, TX Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

Woodway has a nice mix of healthcare and retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind evening or overnight shifts.

Here are several customer-facing jobs hiring in Woodway, TX this week:

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Woodway, TX

Woodway, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior front-desk style role in a hospital setting: you register patients, verify insurance, and help with payments, plus mentor newer staff. Good fit if you have 2+ years healthcare or customer service, strong computer skills, and want solid benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Baylor Scott & White Health Location: Woodway, TX

Woodway, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight hospital registration role where you collect patient info, verify insurance, and handle payments. Great if you have 2+ years experience, like quieter night shifts, and want to grow by cross-training in different areas.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: Woodway, TX

Woodway, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the night crew stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping the store looking sharp. Best for someone 18+ who’s okay with heavy lifting, fast-paced work, and overnight hours, and wants a path to grow inside H‑E‑B.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: Woodway, TX

Woodway, TX Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the full-time Night Stocker—stocking, cleaning, helping customers—but with fewer hours. Nice option if you want extra income, a second job, or more flexible scheduling while still working overnight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.