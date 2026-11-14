Healthcare hiring around Woodward, OK is steady, with options for both bedside and behind-the-scenes roles. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or cardiac care, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: Woodward, OK

Woodward, OK Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

Internship, , 13-week contract, , 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,111 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

This is a travel Cardiac Sonographer role with a nurse-founded agency that offers weekly pay, 401k, and life insurance. Good fit if you want solid pay, clear contracts, and experience in a new setting without a long-term commitment.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: INTEGRIS Health Woodward Hospital, Woodward, OK

INTEGRIS Health Woodward Hospital, Woodward, OK Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

Internship, , 13-week contract, , 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,080 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Another Cardiac Sonographer travel job, this one on day shift with a big benefits list: weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, CE, housing options, and license reimbursement. Great if you like structure, support, and daytime work.

Employer: Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (Northwest Center for Behavioral Health)

(Northwest Center for Behavioral Health) Location: Lighthouse facility, Woodward, OK

Lighthouse facility, Woodward, OK Type: Full-time , evenings/overnights (8:30 pm – 7:00 am)

, evenings/overnights (8:30 pm – 7:00 am) Pay: Base ranges: MHT I $14.10/hr, MHT II $15.29/hr, MHT III $16.59/hr plus stacked shift differentials (evenings/nights, weekends/holidays, inpatient/crisis). Full compensation range $39,327 – $57,537 including retirement and benefits allowance.

Work directly with adults in an inpatient behavioral health setting, helping with daily living, safety, and therapeutic activities. No experience is required for MHT I, and you get strong state benefits, paid time off, and chances to grow.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Woodward, OK (home health & hospice in the community)

Woodward, OK (home health & hospice in the community) Type: Full-time RN

Pay: Not listed

Provide in-home nursing care for patients with chronic conditions, recovery needs, or end-of-life care. You’ll do assessments, care plans, meds, and education while working closely with doctors, therapists, and families—ideal if you like one-on-one care and autonomy.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Woodward Hospital

Location: Woodward, OK

Woodward, OK Type: Full-time , variable shift

, variable shift Pay: Not listed

Watch cardiac monitors, track rhythms, and support the care team during codes and urgent changes. Good entry point if you have some medical or monitor tech background and want to get into a large health system with PTO, education help, and mental health support.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open. Even if the fit isn’t perfect, it can be a great way to get your foot in the door locally.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.